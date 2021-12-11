The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ISABELLE TAFT, Sun Herald
-
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Are you a Dorothy, Blanche, Rose or Sophia?
- AP
-
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Southern California man who sold $1.1 million in forged art was sentenced Friday to three years in federal prison, prosecutors said.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Michael Nesmith — Monkee Mike, Nez to fans — died Friday at the age of 78, leaving Mickey Dolenz the last of the Monkees after the deaths of Davy Jones in 2012 and Peter Tork in 2019. Formed for a 1960s NBC sitcom, the group transcended its casting-call roots to make a mark on its time, and …
- AP
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Nicole Ari Parker thinks it's about time that the world of "Sex and the City" reflects the real world — and it's happening with the addition of her character, as well as other people of color who have joined the HBO Max revival "And Just Like That..."
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A federal judge isn’t about to let Taylor Swift break up with a copyright case that’s been brought against her: After its second trip through U.S. district court, the case is headed to a jury trial.
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
-
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Social justice organization Black Lives Matter is still standing with Jussie Smollett after the actor was convicted Thursday of staging a racist, homophobic attack and lying to police about it.
- Joe Erwin - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Brian Williams’ 11th hour is up.
- By BERENICE BAUTISTA - Associated Press
-
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican actor Carmen Salinas, known for movies like “Danzón,” “Man on Fire” and “Bellas de Noche” and telenovelas and series including “María la del Barrio” and “Mujeres Asesinas,” has died. She was 82.
- AP
-
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 12/13/2021 :
- Brian McCollum - Detroit Free Press (TNS)
-
Jack White will embark on his first tour in nearly four years by returning to the familiar grounds of Detroit's Masonic Temple Theatre.
- Stacy Perman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Magnus Sundholm, a former member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, filed a lawsuit against the group behind the Golden Globes in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The money shot in "Red Rocket," Sean Baker's glorious gutter dive of a movie, is of Mikey Saber (Simon Rex) joyously riding his bicycle, his seamily handsome face twisted into a smile of near-sexual bliss. It's a look we know well by this point: Mikey is a porn star, or at least he was one u…
‘Drive My Car’ review: New Japanese drama is one of the year’s finest films, set at ‘Uncle Vanya’ rehearsals and behind the wheel of a Saab
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
In the largely Saab-bound short story “Drive My Car,” part of Haruki Murakami’s collection “Men Without Women,” an actor takes a job playing the title role in Anton Chekhov’s simple, profound comedy of thwarted passions, “Uncle Vanya.” (Few consider it funny, even in productions trying to be…
- Tony Norman - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
The Beatles have always been a hard act to follow. Director Peter Jackson's three part documentary "Get Back" makes it clear that they'll remain an impossible act to follow until our species gets around to making another leap in consciousness.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The movie "France" has a main character named France de Meurs and is not exactly subtle for the ways in which the character and the film are meant to be a metaphor for the modern state of their namesake nation. Written and directed by Bruno Dumont, the movie captures a sense of a country mor…
The best albums of 2021 include Jazmine Sullivan, Olivia Rodrigo, Allison Russell, and The War on Drugs
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
The best music of 2021 was about coming back out to meet the world — or at least trying to.
- Karla Peterson - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
Hippie puppeteers and cool-headed documentary filmmakers. Pun-loving songwriters and research-happy educational psychologists. Muppets. God bless the Muppets.