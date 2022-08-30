The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
How the Pittsburgh Symphony's librarian manages 1,200 pounds of sheet music during its European tour
- Jeremy Reynolds - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
ESSEN, Germany — For the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, another day in Europe means yet another rehearsal.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Five months after Will Smith slapped him onstage at the Academy Awards, stunning millions watching around the world, Chris Rock delivered another sort of slap back at the Oscars.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The 2022 Video Music Awards were chock-full of memorable moments courtesy of music’s biggest stars, including Nicki Minaj, Bad Bunny, Lizzo and Taylor Swift.
- Bruce R. Miller - St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)
Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson did extensive research about therapists and patients before embarking on a 10-episode FX series, “The Patient.” But they knew they couldn’t craft characters based on other situations.
- Nick Vadala - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — Penn students, if you happen to see Will Byers from "Stranger Things" hanging around the dorms this semester, you’re not in the Upside Down. He’s just pursuing a higher education.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Megan Thee Stallion is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When attacked on social media for having the temerity to play Lord Corlys Velaryon on "House of the Dragon" while Black, Steve Toussaint replied the only way a thinking actor could: "They are happy with a dragon flying," he said during a recent interview in Men's Health. "They're happy with …
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Scott Disick can still keep up with the Kardashians.
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
New York City’s theater community and beyond paid tribute Sunday to Broadway veteran and “The Sopranos” co-star Robert LuPone, the Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who died the day before of pancreatic cancer.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
Some of J.R.R. Tolkien's characters lived to be more than 6,000 years old. The author's legacy may last even longer.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Britney Spears is telling all.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Taylor Swift is ready to begin again.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After a new TMZ documentary reignited the conversation around Richard Simmons' whereabouts, the reclusive fitness guru and pop culture icon addressed fans with an endearing message this week.
- By ANN LEVIN - Associated Press
Growing up gay in the Deep South, Casey Parks always felt like a misfit. When she came out as a lesbian in college, her grandmother told her about growing up across the street from a woman who lived as a man named Roy. Parks sensed that Roy was a misfit too and years later, when she was a reporter, she decided to investigate his life. Associated Press reviewer Ann Levin says the book that Parks wrote about her experience, “Diary of a Misfit,” will likely strike a chord with readers who also feel they don’t belong. Published by Alfred A. Knopf, “Diary of a Misfit” will be released on Tuesday.
- By The Associated Press
Celebrities having birthdays during the week of Sept. 4-10 include rapper Wiz Khalifa, actor Gaten Matarazzo from “Stranger Things” and singer Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders. Actor Raquel Welch reaches 82, singer Beyonce’ Knowles is 41 and actor Colin Firth turns 62. Some notable celebs hitting 50 during the week include actor Anika Noni Rose, actor Idris Elba and actor Justina Machado. Actor George Lazenby turns 83, comedian Leslie Jones turns 55 and guitarist Joe Perry of Aerosmith hits 72. Other musicians with big days include singer-bassist Roger Waters of Pink Floyd, singer Gloria Gaynor and Jose Feliciano.
- AP
A Turkish court has released pop star Gulsen from jail but placed her on house arrest as she awaits trial on charges of “inciting hatred and enmity” for a joke she made about Turkey’s religious schools. The 46-year-old singer and songwriter was taken away from her home in Istanbul for questioning on Aug. 25, ordered arrested and jailed pending trial. The charges were based on a joke the singer made during an April concert, where she quipped that one of her musicians’ “perversion” stemmed from attending a religious school. Critics say the singer’s arrest was an effort by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to consolidate support from his religious backers ahead of an election next year.
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
The Goo Goo Dolls were hardly an overnight sensation.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
In “The Good Boss,” Javier Bardem plays Blanco, owner of a factory that manufactures scales. Blanco lectures his employees about “balance” and “equity” and even more things evocative of scales. He espouses balance in all things, and yet he has so much more than most others. More than anythin…
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Matt Bellamy wrote Muse's new album in a Santa Monica recording studio painstakingly decorated to resemble the so-called red room from "Twin Peaks."
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
NEW YORK — When "Catastrophe" came to an end three years ago, Sharon Horgan was bereft.