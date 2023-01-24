Blondie

  • By MAYSOON KHAN - Associated Press/Report for America

New York City’s Madison Square Garden and other sports venues would be barred from refusing entry to perceived enemies of their owners under a bill introduced to the state Legislature Monday. The proposed legislation comes after an attorney who has owned New York Knicks season tickets for nearly 50 years sued Madison Square Garden Entertainment, saying he and others from his firm were barred from the company’s properties. Bill sponsors say MSG has ejected four people working at a law firm using facial-recognition technology. Assembly member Tony Simone says “It’s ridiculous that a corporate boss can use this technology to discriminate."

Concern over NYC police filming of people leaving Drake show

  • AP

Some audience members leaving a concert by Drake at a Manhattan theater came outside to see a New York Police Department officer filming those filing out. It's raising concerns from privacy advocates over what would be done with the footage. The NYPD said Monday the video of the concert attendees would only be used for a social media post, but there were still calls for the material to be deleted. Music writer Jon Caramanica of The New York Times posted on Twitter on Saturday night a video showing an officer seemingly recording those coming out of the Apollo Theater.

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

Natasha Lyonne stars in the new anthology procedural series “Poker Face” for Peacock debuting Jan. 26. Lyonne plays a woman named Charlie who can innately tell if people are lying. In each episode Charlie finds herself stumbling upon a murder where she pieces together how someone did it, because she already has a gut feeling of who is guilty of the crime. The series is created by “Knives Out” writer, director, Rian Johnson, and features a roster of guest stars in its first season.

  • By SCOTT BAUER - Associated Press

Bob Dylan's “Fragments — Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol. 17" reveals new layers to Dylan's 1997 masterpiece “Time Out of Mind.” In a review, The Associated Press’ Scott Bauer says the heart of the five-disc release is the studio outtakes, bits and pieces of which find their way into some of the songs that made the final cut. The set is an amalgamation of previously unreleased studio outtakes, a remixed version of the original record, live tracks and previously released alternate versions. The remixed original record allows listeners to experience “Time Out of Mind” in a new way, stripping away Daniel Lanois’ swampy production.

  • By ANN LEVIN - Associated Press

A young feminist economist lies awake in a hotel room beside her sleeping husband and daughter. She’s worried about a lecture she’s supposed to give the next day. She decides to practice by using an ancient memorization technique that assigns parts of the speech to different rooms in her house. Keeping her company is the famous economist John Maynard Keynes. It sounds like a wacky premise for a novel, but Associated Press reviewer Ann Levin says “The Guest Lecture” is a thrilling exploration of what it means to lead a good and decent life at a time of economic and social instability. Published by Black Cat, “The Guest Lecture” will be released on Tuesday.

Brandon Cronenberg breaks down 'Infinity Pool,' the most disturbing film at Sundance

  • Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

  • By ROB MERRILL - Associated Press

Dean Koontz’s latest thriller, “The House at the End of the World,” is out this month, but Associated Press review Rob Merrill writes that thriller fans either looking for a good scare should look elsewhere. The book, his 132nd, starts as a mystery — what sort of dangerous experiments is the U.S. government conducting on an island called Ringrock? — and ends as a buddy story, with a woman and a teenager on the run, paranoid that they are being hunted for what they know about Ringrock. Merrill writes that the plot feels even more detached and supernatural than it is.

As 'Cat Person' ruins a viral sensation, 'Eileen' makes a stir of its own at Sundance

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

