Hollywood stars and U.K. royalty are gathering in London for the British Academy Film Awards. German-language antiwar drama “All Quiet on the Western Front” leads the pack with 14 nominations, including best picture. Irish tragicomedy “The Banshees of Inisherin“ and madcap metaverse romp “Everything Everywhere All at Once” have 10 nominations each. Actor Richard E. Grant is hosting the televised ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall, attended by nominees including Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas and Colin Farrell. Prince William, who is president of Britain’s film academy, is due to attend alongside his wife Kate. The awards, known as BAFTAs, will be watched closely for hints of who may win at Hollywood's Academy Awards on March 12.
Country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, songwriter Kyle Jacobs, died by suicide Friday at the couple’s home in Nashville, Tennessee.
Ben Affleck is promoting his movie “Air” at NBA All-Star weekend. It's the story of how Nike signed a rookie named Michael Jordan in 1984 to what became an iconic deal. Jordan is not shown in the film. “Air” will be released April 5. Affleck directed and co-stars with Matt Damon, Viola Davis and Jason Bateman, among others. He says he met with Jordan about the movie and that he didn't want to tell a predictable story. Affleck says most people know who Jordan is even if most have never met him, and in the movie he's “a presence that's felt and discussed.”
LOS ANGELES — Stella Stevens, the 1960s Hollywood starlet known for starring in "The Nutty Professor" with Jerry Lewis and opposite Elvis Presley in "Girls! Girls! Girls!," has died. She was 84.
"The View" audience made one thing clear this week: Kim Kardashian is no Raquel Welch.
Olivia Newton-John had some sweet words shortly before her death, her daughter Chloe Lattanzi shared Friday on “Today.”
Admitted Bruce Springsteen stan Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., drew fashion inspiration from Steven Van Zandt, rocking bandannas as he underwent chemo. When the guitarist heard about it, he gifted the Maryland lawmaker some of his own.
Stella Stevens, a prominent leading lady in 1960s and '70s comedies who is perhaps best known for playing the object of Jerry Lewis’ affection in “The Nutty Professor,” has died. She was 84. Stevens’ estate says she died Friday in Los Angeles after a long illness. Born Estelle Caro Eggleston in Yazoo City, Mississippi in 1938, she made her film debut in a minor role in the Bing Crosby musical “Say One for Me” in 1959, but she considered “Li’l Abner” her big break. She was prolific actor in television and film up through the 1990s, officially retiring in 2010.
Taking medicine to manage her lupus makes Selena Gomez retain water, folks. Get over it.
Penn Entertainment Inc. has closed on its acquisition of Barstool Sports. Penn paid about $388 million for the remaining stake in Barstool that it doesn’t already own. Penn and Barstool Sports initially announced an exclusive sports betting and iCasino partnership in January 2020. Penn took a 36% stake of Barstool Sports in February 2020 for approximately $163 million, comprised of about $135 million in cash and $28 million in non-voting convertible preferred stock. The initial deal included a path for Penn to gain full control and ownership of Barstool Sports.
Chloë Bailey announced a collaboration Thursday that had fans calling her out on social media.
Judi Dench says degenerative eye condition is making it ‘impossible’ to act: ‘I have a photographic memory’
Dame Judi Dench made an appearance Friday on the “The Graham Norton Show” and revealed that her degenerative eye condition is making it increasingly difficult to act.
Judd Apatow, Margaret Cho, Wilson Cruz, Tommy Dorfman, Lena Dunham, Jameela Jamil, Gabrielle Union-Wade and Jonathan Van Ness are among the celebrities who have signed an open letter from GLAAD to the New York Times criticizing what the LGBTQ+ advocacy group isays is “irresponsible, biased c…
The Marvel Cinematic Universe's next big bad is about to make his big screen debut in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."
CNN anchor Don Lemon apologized for on-air comments he made Thursday about when a woman is considered to be “in her prime.”
CHICAGO — Raquel Welch died Wednesday at the age of 82. From her teenage pageant years onward, her career was defined and in many ways confined by a gilded cage of marketable, exploitable beauty, sold primarily to men who couldn’t quite believe their eyes.
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar: Week of 2/20/2023
On Thursday, the family of actor Bruce Willis disclosed that he has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a degenerative brain disease that currently has no cure.