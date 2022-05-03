- By KAREL JANICEK - Associated Press
Czech arts collector and patron Meda Mladkova has died. She was 102. Mladkova was also a historian who was an impassioned promoter of Czech-born abstract artist Frantisek Kupka. Mladkova supported artists in communist Czechoslovakia while living in exile behind the Iron Curtain. The Kampa Museum announced that she died on Tuesday. The Kampa is a modern arts gallery that Mladkova created in the heart of Prague. It houses valuable collections including 215 works by Kupka. Mladkova was awarded a state decoration by then President Vaclav Havel in 1999. She became the commander of the French Order of Merit in 2012. Mladkova had donated her art collections to the city of Prague.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — There’s a movie star living among the residents of Pittsburgh, and she’s just getting started.
- Doug George - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — The Chicago area and much of North America will experience a total lunar eclipse on May 15, according to the Adler Planetarium. Weather permitting, Chicagoans will be able to see the eclipse starting at 8:32 p.m.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Charlie Minn's documentary "Concert Crush," on the Astroworld disaster in November that left 10 concertgoers dead, begins with perhaps the best day of Travis Scott's life as a native Houstonian.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- By BEATRICE DUPUY - Associated Press
Kim Kardashian went for classic and iconic at the Met Gala, once again breaking the internet by donning one of Marilyn Monroe’s most famous looks. The $5 million dollar dress was worn by Monroe in 1962 when she sang “Happy Birthday” to former president John F. Kennedy. Kardashian wore the dress while accompanied by her boyfriend, “SNL” comedian Pete Davidson, in the couple's second red carpet outing. Monroe's dress was sold to Ripley's Believe It or Not in Orlando for nearly $5 million in 2016. Internet sleuths guessed Kardashian would wear the dress after she and Davidson were spotted in Orlando recently.
- By BEATRICE DUPUY and JOHN CARUCCI - Associated Press
A New York City love story has played out on the Met Gala steps Monday with a proposal. The engagement stopped live celebrity interviews as Met Gala guests turned to look to see former assembly candidate Bobby Digi Olisa get down on one knee and propose to Commissioner of New York City Cultural Affairs Laurie Cumbo. With all the cameras turned to the carpet, Digi Olisa got down on one knee to everyone’s shock and amazement. Met Gala attendees screamed in excitement and shouted “say yes” to the couple. Cumbo did. The couple talked to The Associated Press after the moment, with Cumbo putting on her ring after a brief interview.
- By BEATRICE DUPUY and JOHN CARUCCI
Janelle Monáe has brought a bit of the future to the Met Gala, donning a glittering Ralph Lauren look. The Grammy-nominated singer left their hats at home for a sparkling headpiece attached to a black and white figure-hugging gown. They playfully tell The Associated Press that the look is “gilded glamour from the future. Monáe, who recently said they are nonbinary, has been focusing heavily on sci-fi recently, releasing a book called the “Memory Librarian” that elaborates on the Afrofuturistic album “Dirty Computer.” Monáe is one of hundreds of invitees at Monday's Met Gala, which raises money for the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute.
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
Naomi Judd, who was public about her struggles with acute anxiety and depression, died by suicide, sources told People on Monday.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The Kardashian family prevailed Monday in a civil trial over allegations made by model and former “Rob & Chyna” star Blac Chyna, who accused the reality TV family of interfering with her E! reality series and defaming her by seeking to have the 2016 show canceled.
- AP
NBC News says it has edited 11 articles written for its website over the past year to reflect that they were found to contain information taken from other news organizations without attribution. The reporter involved, Teaganne Finn, “is no longer employed with the company,” a network spokesman said Monday. The network says editor's notes were placed on each article telling readers that the plagiarized information had been removed; in each case it was background information that was not essential to the article. NBC says it found the instances during a review of the reporter's work and had not been tipped by an outside source.
- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
Questions are swirling about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s future with Netflix after news this weekend that the crisis-hit streaming service has dropped Meghan’s much-ballyhooed animated series, “Pearl,” from its lineup, amid a wave of cutbacks.
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
Ron Galella, the photographer who practically invented the paparazzi genre as he stalked and hounded the glitterati, has died at age 91.
Amber Heard’s op-ed cost Johnny Depp a $22.5 million ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ deal, his manager testifies
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Johnny Depp lost out on tens of millions of dollars in movie roles, including an alleged $22.5 million deal for “Pirates of the Caribbean 6″ after Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence, according to his talent manager.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
Former ABC News anchor Charles Gibson has essentially disappeared from public view since his 2009 retirement. But he's back now, prodded by his daughter Kate. The two are doing a podcast together on books and writing called “The Book Case." The debut episode released Monday featured a conversation with Oprah Winfrey. The two will recommend books to read and interview authors, as well as make an effort to encourage young people to read more. Gibson said he wanted to cut the cord and not hang around following retirement, which he said he's enjoying. He says it's hard to watch the news these days because he's always editing it in his head.
- Charles McNulty - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Broadway stars might be thought of as extinct creatures from a bygone era of entertainment. But reports of this species being wiped out are greatly exaggerated.
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
Andreas Homoki’s production of Richard Wagner’s “Das Rheingold” that opened at the Zurich Opera is a family affair, stripping Wagner’s mythology of usual trappings, instead laser-focused on a dysfunctional, brooding bunch consumed by greed. No rainbow bridge, no hint of a river, mountaintop or underground mine, not even an eye patch. Starting a Ring Cycle conducted by music director Gianandrea Noseda that will be presented in the spring of 2024, the Zurich Opera is just a 25-minute walk from the apartments where Wagner composed much of the four-work epic from 1853-57.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The late Naomi Judd was inducted Sunday into the Country Music Hall of Fame alongside her daughter and music partner, Wynonna, a day after the matriarch’s death at age 76. Through tears, Wynonna and her sister, actor Ashley Judd, accepted the honor on behalf of their mother.
Review: ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’ depends on its Helen, finding love amid death — she succeeds mightily at Chicago Shakespeare
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Of all the women in Shakespeare, Helen in “All’s Well That Ends Well” is perhaps my favorite. Courageous, determined and delightfully verbose, she’s more like a character in a Jane Austen novel.
- Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — It's after hours at the Los Angeles Lakers practice facility, and Magic Johnson is alone on the darkened court, practicing the skyhook, the signature weapon of team captain Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. When the veteran star spots Johnson, he grudgingly gives the rookie a private lesson…
Renée Elise Goldsberry has things to say, and not just about ‘Hamilton’ — about strength, humility and what we have in common
- Denise M. Watson - The Virginian-Pilot (TNS)
She is known by so many names: The original Angelica Schuyler in Broadway’s cultural phenomenon “Hamilton.” Mimi in the closing cast of “Rent.” Hela in the 2017 HBO drama about how a Virginia woman’s cancerous cells led to dozens of medical advancements in “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.”
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Joanna Barnes, who played different but memorable roles in two iterations of “The Parent Trap,” has died at age 87.