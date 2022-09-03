Blondie

Blondie
0
0
0
0
0

John Harwood exits CNN amid changes at the news channel
Ap
AP

John Harwood exits CNN amid changes at the news channel

  • AP

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood says he’s exiting the news channel. In a tweet Friday, he says he was proud of the work he'd done. His departure comes amid other significant changes at CNN. Last month, CNN canceled its weekly “Reliable Sources” media analysis show after three decades on the air, and host Brian Stelter left the network. The network is making a move to be less confrontational politically. Harwood came to CNN from CNBC, and previously worked at the St. Petersburg Times and the Wall Street Journal. Harwood said he looked forward to figuring out what's next. CNN didn't reply to a request for comment.

Barbara Ehrenreich, muckraking writer and activist, dies
Ap
AP

Barbara Ehrenreich, muckraking writer and activist, dies

  • By The Associated Press

Barbara Ehrenreich, the muckraking author, activist and journalist who in such notable works as “Nickel and Dimed” and “Bait and Switch” challenged conventional thinking about class, religion and the very idea of an American dream, has died at age 81. A prolific author who regularly turned out books and newspaper and magazine articles, she was a longtime proponent of liberal causes from economic equality to abortion rights. For “Nickel and Dimed,” she worked in minimum wage jobs so she could learn firsthand the struggles of the working poor, whom she called “the major philanthropists of our society.”

New this week: John Legend, 'Serpent Queen' and 'Pinocchio'
Ap
AP

New this week: John Legend, 'Serpent Queen' and 'Pinocchio'

  • By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include fresh music from John Legend and Kane Brown, Samantha Morton stars as the 16th-century queen Catherine de Medici in an edgy Starz series and a race between two upcoming “Pinocchio” films begins with Robert Zemeckis’ adaptation. On the small screen, Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins play country music royalty in Fox’s new drama “Monarch,” but their dynasty is in danger of toppling. Look for some impressive guest stars like Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Little Big Town and Tanya Tucker. And “Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Elvis” all start streaming.

Ap
AP

Ozzy Osbourne will play the Rams’ season opener at SoFi Stadium

  • Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — To help the Los Angeles Rams kick off the 2022 NFL season, rocker Ozzy Osbourne will perform at halftime during the team’s season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The appearance also comes a day ahead of the release of his 13th solo…

Ap
AP

Movie review: Problematic ‘Gigi & Nate’ aims for the heartstrings, misses

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

In “Gigi & Nate,” a film directed by BAFTA Award-winning Irishman Nick Hamm of the far superior 2016 drama “The Journey,” London-born Charlie Rowe (“Rocketman”) plays Nate Gibson of Nashville, Tennessee, a young man left quadriplegic by a life-threatening bacterial infection. After attem…