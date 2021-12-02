- AP
LONDON (AP) — UK court dismisses appeal by newspaper publisher, sides with Duchess of Sussex in privacy dispute.
- By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON - The Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) — R&B singer-songwriter Alicia Keys guided a few hundred people at a small show in Miami through a 10-minute meditation before asking them to make some choices.
- By JUWON PARK - Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Despite being one of the most well-known faces in Asia, acting never gets easier for South Korean superstar Gianna Jun.
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — The holly, jolly, best time of the year got a light-filled launch on Wednesday, when the towering Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center was officially turned on.
- AP
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Santana has successfully undergone a heart procedure and is canceling several Las Vegas shows planned for December.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Clarence Avant is a legend in the entertainment industry, known by many as the “Black Godfather,” a revered but limelight-shunning nonagenarian. And he was married for 54 years to Jacqueline “Jackie” Avant, who was fatally shot early Wednesday by suspects at their Beverly Hills home.
Chris Cuomo says ‘it hurts’ to be suspended from CNN but respects the decision in wake of brother’s sexual harassment scandal
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Chris Cuomo spoke publicly about his suspension from CNN Wednesday amid fallout from revelations of how much the journalist had helped his brother, ex — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, field sexual harassment allegations.
- The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jonshel Alexander, a onetime child actress who played a supporting role in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” was killed in a weekend shooting in her native Louisiana. She was 22.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
Pearl Jam co-founder Eddie Vedder will hit the road next year with his new all-star band, The Earthlings.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Paolo Sorrentino's films can be overwrought, grotesque and uneven but they are rarely not alive.
- Daniel Neman - St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)
ST. LOUIS — If at first you don't succeed, try again.
- AP
CHICAGO (AP) — Man testifies that ex-"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett recruited him and his brother to fake an assault on him in Chicago.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Dave Chappelle's former high school will still name its theater after him despite student protests and the controversy surrounding the comedian's recent Netflix special. The honor is meant "to demonstrate the importance of carefully listening to every voice within our diverse and inclusive c…
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Even at a time football generally dominates television ratings, the long Thanksgiving Day weekend was notable.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Bad Bunny hopped to the top of Spotify’s most-streamed list yet again.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Steve Harvey is headed to court again — but not as a defendant.
Former NFL player and ‘Bachelorette’ contestant Clayton Echard named new ‘Bachelor,’ reveals he finds love
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Claynos” will live to see another day — and another show.
- AP
LONDON (AP) — An 11-person collective from Belfast that aims to transcend Northern Ireland’s political and religious divides won the U.K.’s prestigious Turner Prize for art on Wednesday.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
In "Wolf," George MacKay ("1917") plays a character who believes he is a wolf. And it's clear that MacKay has done the homework: he has adopted the mannerisms of a wolf, he crawls and moves his entire body like a wolf, he howls like a wolf. If he came out and said he watched 140 hours of wol…
- AP, Lexington Herald-Leader
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Ed McClanahan, a Kentucky author, teacher and friend of counterculture icon Ken Kesey, died Saturday at his home in Lexington, according to his wife. He was 89.
- By JAY REEVES - Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey recognized the state's first Black poet laureate, a creative writing teacher who delves into inequality and the difficulty of being Black in America, on Wednesday in the same building where Southern delegates voted to form the Confederacy 160 years ago.
- Neal Justin and Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
