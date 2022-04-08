My worst moment: ‘Ghosts’ star Utkarsh Ambudkar and the risk of doing shots before stepping on stage
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
It’s been an especially busy year for Utkarsh Ambudkar, who is in Hulu’s Elizabeth Holmes biopic series “The Dropout,” and also showed up in the films “Marry Me,” “Free Guy” and “Tick, Tick ... Boom!” And then there’s the biggest role of them all, as one of the leads in the freshman hit CBS …
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
We're not talking Jasmine, Belle and Snow White. We're talking about the young women who vaulted from Disney Channel programs to score big-time pop hits, perform sold-out concerts and date a Jonas brother.
Martha Minow is the new chair of the MacArthur Foundation — some of her first work was as a Chicago copy clerk
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — On the March morning she officially became the chair of the board of directors of the Chicago-based MacArthur Foundation, Martha Minow sat on a couch in the handsomely appointed apartment of her father and remembered the past.
- Charlie Vargas and Richard Guzman - The Orange County Register (TNS)
Since its inception in 1999, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has launched musicians to superstardom, influenced fashion and pop culture, become a playground for celebrities and ultimately branded itself as a global tastemaker in a crowded festival field.
- Charlie Vargas - The Orange County Register (TNS)
From reggaeton to banda to indie rock and beyond, this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival — set for April 15-17 and April 22-24 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California — includes the most extensive and diverse list of Latino artists in the festival’s lineup history.
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
NEW YORK — Top-rated MSNBC host Rachel Maddow plans to return to her desk at the network on Monday after taking a monthlong hiatus for a film project.
- Kai Grady - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Global star Bad Bunny has added another record to his ever-expanding catalog of historic moments: the highest-grossing tour of all time by a Latinx artist.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Britney Spears isn’t giving more.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Michelle Yeoh is everywhere.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 2, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
There’s only one Mr. T.
- Ashley Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Do you really believe that?"
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament reported strong viewership numbers this week. The event is packaged with 28 others in a broadcast rights deal with ESPN. That agreement expires in two years. There is speculation that the NCAA might see if the women's tournament can be marketed as its own event. One estimate is that it could be sold for $100 million. NCAA President Mark Emmert says all options are on the table.
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Valerie Lemercier wasn’t all that serious when she pledged during an interview to make her next film about Celine Dion. But the more the French comedian and filmmaker kept thinking about it, the more the pop diva’s life spoke to her.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
"Ambulance" is best when it's content to be gleefully stupid, which is about two-thirds of the time.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In the final moments of "Moon Knight" Episode 2, the story jumps to where it has been foreshadowed it would be headed: Egypt.
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
When asked about “Aline,” her imaginary biopic of singer Celine Dion, French actress Valerie Lemercier replies in what seems like the most French way possible.
‘Ambulance’ star Eiza Gonzalez says action-packed film highlights first responders as ‘real-life superheroes’
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
In Eiza Gonzalez’s new big-screen thriller, superheroes don’t wear capes.
- AP
Pink Floyd is releasing its first new music in almost three decades to raise money for the people of Ukraine. “Hey Hey Rise Up” features Pink Floyd members David Gilmour and Nick Mason, with vocals from Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the band BoomBox. The track features Khlyvnyuk singing a patriotic Ukrainian song from a clip he recorded in front of Kyiv’s St. Sophia Cathedral and posted on social media. Gilmour said the video was “a powerful moment that made me want to put it to music.” The song is being released Friday, with proceeds going to Ukrainian humanitarian relief efforts.
- By The Associated Press
