The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- +3
- By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst knew it would look bad if he was discovered to have written a note with the word “cadaver” directing police to the lifeless body of his best friend.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Cuomo told CNN viewers Monday that he wasn't an adviser to outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, “I'm a brother."
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’ father and conservator of her estate, made headlines last week with a court filing that said he would agree to step down as conservator as part of an “orderly transition.”
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — The swift Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has news organizations simultaneously trying to cover the story, protect their journalists and families and help people who have done work for them over the past two decades.
- AP
-
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The world's largest operating steam locomotive has several Louisiana whistle-stops and overnight stays in two cities as part of a 10-state tour.
- Noah Goldberg and Molly Crane-Newman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Bob Dylan is accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl over a six-week period in 1965 in a new lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court.
- Ruth Etiesit Samuel - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
“I really think people are just mad to see a fat Black woman that makes pop music and is happy,” Lizzo said Sunday in a TikTok. “Y’all are so upset that I’m happy.”
- By MAE ANDERSON - Associated Press
-
“Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah,” by Kathy Iandoli (Atria Books)
- By BRUCE DESILVA - Associated Press
-
“The Island,” by Ben Coes (St. Martin’s Press)
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
British rock band the Cure is going to have to find a new prescription for success: Longtime bassist Simon Gallup announced he has left the band.
- AP
-
NEW YORK (AP) — The publisher of such bestsellers as the “What to Expect” books for parents and the “Brain Quest” educational series has reached an agreement to be acquired by Hachette Book Group.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A year after the buzzy release of his book "Rage," which contained incriminating evidence regarding former President Donald Trump's approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, investigative journalist Bob Woodward is gearing up for his next bombshell publication.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
CANNES, France (AP) — In Leos Carax’s “Annette,” an enchantingly demented rock opera, Adam Driver sings in some very strange places. On a motorcycle. At sea. In the middle of lovemaking.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Spike Lee’s look at how his hometown has recovered in the 20 years since the Sept. 11 terror attacks premieres this weekend.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
I'll take "Sick Burns" for 1,000.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Rebecca Ferguson’s starring role in a film about chasing the past left her thinking about who we are in the present.
How to attend NYC Homecoming Week concerts starring Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, George Clinton and more
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Some of New York City’s most prolific performers are ready to strike a chord across the five boroughs — for vaccinated fans.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Tune in to catch “Nine Perfect Strangers” and you'll find drama and suspense. But underneath the hood you might also see some heady stuff, says star Nicole Kidman.
- Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
GEORGE, Wash. — Brandi Carlile isn't one to underdeliver. So a few weeks ago when the decorated folk rocker mentioned she had some "wild surprises" in store for her second annual Gorge Amphitheatre takeover, we knew it wasn't an empty promise.
- By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer
-
NASHVILLE, Ten.. (AP) — R&B legend Ray Charles and Grammy-winning duo The Judds will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
- Nelson Oliveira - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
No vax, no tix.