This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 29, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

Review: 'Moonfall' is stupid. That's mostly a good thing

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Although it's arriving in theaters a few days late for Lunar New Year, "Moonfall," Roland Emmerich's latest tee-hee disaster flick, feels curiously well timed. Over the past few decades this director's love for apocalyptic bombast ("Independence Day," "The Day After Tomorrow," "2012") has be…

7 films guaranteed to lift your Winter Olympics spirit

  • Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)

The Winter Games, which kick into gear this weekend, are bound to have their fair share of dramatic moments. But there also will be long stretches that could be as dull as shoveling the sidewalk.

'Moonfall' review: A movie so bad it ruins the moon

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

There are no signs of intelligent life in "Moonfall," a preposterous disaster movie that casts the moon — as in the actual moon in the sky, the one man landed on in 1969 — in the role of the villain.

Jury notes deadlock on 1st charge in Avenatti fraud trial

  • By TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The jury deliberating the fate of Michael Avenatti on criminal charges that he ripped off his star client, Stormy Daniels, told a judge on Thursday that it is deadlocked on the first of two counts.