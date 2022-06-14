Blondie

Blondie
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Crooked Media partners with publisher Zando for book imprint

  • AP

A leading progressive media company, founded by three former members of the Obama administration, has formed a book imprint with the independent publisher Zando. On Tuesday, Zando announced that it would partner with Crooked Media, founded in 2017 by Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor, for an imprint called Crooked Media Reads. Crooked Media is  known for such podcasts as “Pod Save America” and “Lovett or Leave It.” The three Crooked Media founders say in a statement that they want to “point listeners to brilliant authors helping to break down the big challenges we face as a country.”

Ap
AP

Phil Tippett brings inner vision to stop-motion ‘Mad God’

  • Stephen Schaefer - Boston Herald (TNS)

An Oscar and Emmy winner for his innovative special effects work in films like the original “Star Wars” trilogy, “Jurassic Park” and “RoboCop,” Phil Tippett quit Hollywood to pursue an intensely personal vision.

Ap
AP

Emmys 2022: A close look at the races for comedy and drama series

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Emmy voting begins this week, bringing to an end all the pop-up promo installations (if Netflix needs a place to stash that creepy robot doll, there's room in my backyard) and restoring a measure of sanity to conscientious television academy members who have been diligently watching, watchin…

Ap
AP

Judge in Maryland strikes down library e-book law

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

In a legal case closely watched by libraries and the publishing industry, a federal judge in Maryland struck down a state law requiring publishers to make e-books available on “reasonable terms” to libraries if they were also being offered to the general public. The Association of American Publishers, the industry’s trade organization, had contended that the bill violated the United States Copyright Act by allowing states to regulate publishing transactions. Judge Deborah L. Boardman of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland issued her decision Monday, four months after she had enjoined the Maryland law.

Review: Sorry, Pixar's 'Lightyear' is a buzzkill
Ap
AP

Review: Sorry, Pixar's 'Lightyear' is a buzzkill

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

The “Toy Story” films, once an almost perfect trilogy, were already stretching toward infinity and beyond with “Toy Story 4,” a nine-years-later-sequel that was perhaps propelled less by a need for narrative closure than it was box-office imperatives. What’s compelling “Lightyear” is even harder to say, but there is a bland, vaguely “Planes” feeling here that smacks of a straight-to-video spinoff, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. Ironically, it’s the first Pixar film in more than two years to debut exclusively in theaters. It opens Friday.

Ap
AP

Crowds returned to Milan Furniture Fair after 2-year hiatus

  • By COLLEEN BARRY - Associated Press

Italy’s furniture and design industry sought to excite at the Milan Furniture Fair after a two-year pandemic delay. It offered unapologetic, over-the-top statement pieces and multi-purpose furnishings adapted to small spaces. There were also sustainable creations by young designers pushing the industry toward a greener path. After a pandemic redecorating boom, the industry is looking to an uncertain future with raw materials shortages, higher transport costs and general economic uncertainty. Yet the world’s premiere furniture and design fair kept the focus on innovation. It recorded a rebound in attendance during six days of previews that closed Sunday, even without visitors from Russia, discouraged by war, and China, blocked by COVID travel restrictions.

Review: A prison experiment gone wrong in ‘Spiderhead’
Ap
AP

Review: A prison experiment gone wrong in ‘Spiderhead’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Chris Hemsworth plays an eccentric visionary in “Spiderhead,” a sci-fi satire about a luxury, minimum security prison where the prisoners are subjected to experimental mood-altering drugs that's been adapted from a George Saunders short story. One of the inmates, played by Miles Teller, begins to question this existence when the effects start getting weirder. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that much imagination had to go into stretching Saunders' lean story into a starry, feature blockbuster and only some of it works, though Hemsworth is an undeniable highlight. Rated R, “Spiderhead” begins streaming on Netflix on Friday.

Met Opera season had no COVID cancellations but sales down
Ap
AP

Met Opera season had no COVID cancellations but sales down

  • By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press

The Metropolitan Opera sold 56% of ticket dollar capacity this season as it returned from a 1 1/2-year absence. The institution managed 196 staged performances without a cancellation but sales were down from 69% during the last pre-pandemic season of 2018-19. The United States’ largest performing-arts organization, whose season began Sept. 27 and ended Saturday, sold 61% of available tickets without regard for discounting, down from 75% in 2018-19. Prior to the pandemic, the 2019-20 season was on track to finish with 72% of dollar capacity and 76% of tickets sold. The pandemic forced the cancellation of the final 58 performances.

Ap
AP

NY Philharmonic restores salaries to pre-pandemic levels

  • AP

The New York Philharmonic is restoring salaries of musicians to pre-pandemic levels as it prepares to return to Lincoln Center’s Geffen Hall for the 2022-23 season. A four-year contract agreed to in December 2020 during a season canceled due to the coronavirus had called for players to earn 75% of minimum scale through Aug. 31, 2023, which comes to $2,214 weekly. The orchestra says salaries will be restored to a $2,952 weekly minimum starting Sept. 21. The orchestra canceled its 2020-21 season due to the pandemic and split this season largely between Alice Tully Hall and Rose Theater.

Ap
AP

Tarantino receives honorary degree from Israeli university

  • AP

Celebrated American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino can now add doctor to his long list of titles. The actor, director, screenwriter and author received an honorary doctorate from Israel’s Hebrew University of Jerusalem on Monday. The university said it was recognizing the two-time Academy Award-winner for his “critically acclaimed cinematic success as a writer, director, and actor.” Tarantino, who in 2018 married Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick, splits his time between Tel Aviv and Hollywood. Tarantino’s films are known for their signature dark humor. They have garnered global recognition, including seven Academy Awards. His films Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained won him the Oscars for best original screenplay.