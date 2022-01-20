Blondie

Blondie
0
0
0
0
0

Review: Europe on the precipice in 'Munich — Edge of War'
Ap
AP

Review: Europe on the precipice in 'Munich — Edge of War'

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

When we last we saw George MacKay running, he was sprinting full-tilt across a World War I battlefield. In “1917,” the British actor played a soldier tasked with delivering a message that a soon-to-be-launched offensive is doomed to fail.

'As We See It' portrays young adulthood on autism spectrum
Ap
AP

'As We See It' portrays young adulthood on autism spectrum

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Some TV characters have lofty goals. They want to find a soul mate, a fulfilling career or their place in the world. Then there's Harrison. When we first meet him, he just hopes to walk to the coffee shop alone.

Ap
AP

HBO leads GLAAD Media Awards for LGBTQ representation

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — HBO and HBO Max have become the top contenders at the GLAAD Media Awards with a combined 19 nominations, landing the bulk of its nods for its TV shows like “Hacks,” “The Other Two” and “The Sex Lives of College Girls.”