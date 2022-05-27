Four decades after ABBA last performed live, audiences can once again see them onstage, in the innovative digital concert "ABBA Voyage." The show opens to the public on Friday, the day after a red-carpet London premiere attended by superfans, celebrities and the king and queen of Sweden. The four members of ABBA were also there, appearing together for the first time in years. The band appears onstage at the specially built ABBA Arena as digital avatars, created by special effects firm Industrial Light and Magic. The 90-minute show features classics including “Mamma Mia,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “SOS” and “Dancing Queen.” ABBA member Bjorn Ulvaeus says it's fantastic to see the “emotional connection between the avatars and the audience."