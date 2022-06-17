Blondie

Blondie
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Mo'Nique settles 2019 discrimination lawsuit with Netflix

  • Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

ATLANTA — Duluth resident and stand-up comic Mo'Nique has settled a 2019 discrimination lawsuit with Netflix where she argued she was given a low-ball offer by the streaming service in 2017 in part because she is a Black woman.

Georgetown dad acquitted in final college bribery scam trial
Ap
AP

Georgetown dad acquitted in final college bribery scam trial

  • By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER - Associated Press

A father has been acquitted of paying off a Georgetown University tennis coach to get his daughter into the school in the final trial linked to the explosive college admissions bribery scandal. Amin Khoury was not found guilty by jurors on all counts in the case that accused him of bribing then-Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst with cash in a brown paper bag in exchange for his daughter’s recruitment to the team. Khoury’s attorneys argued the girl was properly admitted to the school. They sought to paint the government’s star witness — the middleman — as a liar who made up the story to save himself from potential tax crimes.

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 11, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 11, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

Ap
AP

'Jerry & Marge Go Large' review: Michigan story misses the jackpot

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

A small town Michigan couple games the lottery and winds up raking in millions in "Jerry & Marge Go Large," an inspired-by-a-true-story comedy that squanders its goodwill by suffocating everything it touches in folksy cliches.

Disney's 'Lightyear' banned in Muslim world for lesbian kiss
Ap
AP

Disney's 'Lightyear' banned in Muslim world for lesbian kiss

  • By JON GAMBRELL - Associated Press

Authorities across much of the Muslim world have barred Disney’s latest animated film “Lightyear” from being played at cinemas after the inclusion of a brief kiss between a lesbian couple. That's according to The Walt Disney Co., which is premiering the film on Thursday and Friday across the world. Thirteen nations and the Palestinian territory barred the Pixar film that has actor Chris Evans voicing the inspiration for the astronaut hero Buzz Lightyear from the “Toy Story” movies. The nations involved in the ban include: Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and the United Arab Emirates.

Ap
AP

TO INFINITY AND BEYOND! IN CELEBRATION OF THE THEATRICAL RELEASE OF DISNEY AND PIXAR'S "LIGHTYEAR," SHOWCASE CINEMAS IN THE U.K. SENDS BUZZ LIGHTYEAR'S NEW SIDEKICK "SOX" INTO SPACE

  • PR Newswire

NORWOOD, Mass., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcase Cinemas, a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, announced today that it sent Buzz Lightyear's robot cat sidekick "Sox" beyond the Earth's atmosphere into space on a mission to celebrate today's release of the new Disne…

Ap
AP

Kurt Vile wants to be a stay-at-home rock dad

  • Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

PHILADELPHIA — Kurt Vile is giving a tour of OKV Central, the basement studio in his stately Mount Airy home where the Philadelphia rocker recorded much of his new album, "(Watch My Moves)."

Mariah Carey, Neptunes to get in Songwriters Hall of Fame
Ap
AP

Mariah Carey, Neptunes to get in Songwriters Hall of Fame

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Silenced for two years, the Songwriters Hall of Fame is ready to party again, welcoming a diverse set of artists for its Class of 2022. The inductees include pop diva Mariah Carey, the weirdly cool producers the Neptunes, the British electro-pop band Eurythmics, psychedelic bluesman Steve Miller and the iconic Isley Brothers. Lil Nas X will also be honored Thursday in New York with the Hal David Starlight Award, which recognizes “gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact.” Songwriters are eligible for induction after writing hit songs for at least 20 years. The hall includes such iconic songwriters as Burt Bacharach, Missy Elliott, Paul McCartney and Carly Simon.