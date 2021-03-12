The following are Friday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By The Associated Press
Ken is turning 60, two years after his best friend Barbie did.
- By JUWON PARK Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — When Youn Yuh-jung was asked how she felt about being called the “Meryl Streep of South Korea" in a recent interview, she said she’s flattered by the comparison. But she had her own introduction.
- By LEANNE ITALIE Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A major advertiser at Teen Vogue, the retailer Ulta Beauty, has paused ad spending at the Conde Nast publication amid a growing outcry over anti-Asian tweets by the site's new editor in chief, Alexi McCammond.
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Tucker Carlson's belittling of a reporter for The New York Times this week for publicly discussing how she had been harassed reveals both a toxic online culture and bad blood between the newspaper and Fox News Channel and its most popular personality.
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police impersonated a journalist during a deadly standoff with a hostage taker when a TV news reporter received a call from the suspect and handed his cellphone to police.
- By ISABEL DEBRE Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian authorities have arrested multiple music producers connected to a California-based Iranian pop singer, his management company and Iranian media said Thursday, in Tehran’s latest effort to halt what it deems decadent Western behavior.
- By DAVID PORTER Associated Press
A New Jersey appeals court on Thursday ruled against famed pop artist Peter Max in a dispute over millions of dollars’ worth of his works that were damaged in a warehouse during Superstorm Sandy.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Pop musician Adele and philanthropist Simon Konecki have finalized their divorce.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — For years, researchers have said a lack of diversity in Hollywood films doesn’t just poorly reflect demographics, it’s bad business. A new study by the consulting firm McKinsey & Company estimates just how much Hollywood is leaving on the table: $10 billion.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
Jennifer Garner didn’t come up with the concept of a Yes Day. But when she and her middle daughter discovered Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s book about a crazy 24 hours where parents have to say yes to their children’s demands almost a decade ago, they were hooked. It became a beloved and exhausting…
Review: ‘Duchess! Duchess! Duchess!’ by Steppenwolf Theatre seems to travel inside Meghan’s head as she makes a fateful decision
- Chris Jones Chicago Tribune (TNS)
When Steppenwolf slated Vivian J.O. Barnes’ “Duchess! Duchess! Duchess!” for its virtual “Steppenwolf NOW” season, the theater had no idea an exiled Harry and Meghan were about to shoot an accusatory, double-thrusting cannonball into the heart of the British monarchy, attacking both the pers…
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
One of country music’s most established names and one of its newest will collaborate to host the Academy of Country Music Awards next month.
- Publishers Weekly Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 6, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group.
- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
The man known as "The Father" doesn't recognize his surroundings or the people around him and he's not always sure who he is. That sounds like the setup of a horror movie, except for this: He's in his own apartment, the people are his loved ones and he has severe memory loss.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When Piers Morgan walked off the “Good Morning Britain” set Tuesday, prior to quitting the show, weather presenter Alex Beresford was left in his wake, calling Morgan’s behavior “pathetic” and “absolutely diabolical.”
- By PAOLO SANTALUCIA and NICOLE WINFIELD Associated Press
NEMI, Italy (AP) — A looted mosaic that once decorated a ship of the Roman Emperor Caligula and ended up as a coffee table in New York City finally returned home Thursday, as details emerged about the lucky break in the investigation that got it there.
- By The Associated Press
HARDCOVER FICTION
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 6, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Sundance Film Festival is coming to Jakarta, Indonesia this summer, the Sundance Institute and XRM Media said Thursday. The Sundance Film Festival: Asia will launch sometime in late summer with films from the 2021 festival, a delegation of filmmakers, travel restrictions …
- August Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
On Monday night, just a few weeks after a freak deep freeze brought Texas to the brink of an electric-grid collapse, the surviving members of the Texas metal band Power Trip gathered at guitarist Nick Stewart's house in Dallas.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — One thing to understand about Soleil Moon Frye is that she is a historian of her life.