Alex Ross, the legendary illustrator for Marvel and DC comics, has a new ‘Fantastic Four’ book out just as the Marvel universe takes a next big step. Coincidence?

  • Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

EVANSTON, Ill. — Everyone loves a good conspiracy theory. But what happened to good pop culture conspiracies? Like, Paul McCartney is dead. Stanley Kubrick faked the moon landing. Walt Disney was frozen. Lewis Carroll was Jack the Ripper. Katy Perry is JonBenét Ramsey. Political conspiracy h…

Atlanta’s used bookstores preserve history, enrich communities

  • Noah Sheidlower - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

ATLANTA — Jan Keith has done plenty of reading throughout her 32 years in Atlanta's Inman Park neighborhood. She is part of book clubs, loves historical fiction, has dozens of used books and frequents the neighborhood’s A Cappella Books. The bookstore, with a large used book selection, mirro…

Laurie Hertzel: Readers line up to tout the mysteries they love

  • Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)

For the past couple of weeks, I've been reading a short story every night before falling asleep. They're mysteries, written between the 1930s and the 1970s by a variety of British authors and anthologized in "Murder by the Book," edited by Martin Edwards and published last month by Poison Pe…

FITE to air upcoming Rugby League World Cup

  • AP

The upcoming Rugby League World Cup will be available in the United States and Canada via pay-per-view on cable and satellite as well as the FITE streaming service. Besides having the rights to carry the tournament in North America, FITE also holds the rights in South America, Japan, Africa and most of Europe. The tournament was originally scheduled to take place last year, but was moved due to COVID-19. This year’s event will take place across 21 venues in England and will include the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions, all taking place for the first time.

'Lindeville' is where Ashley McBryde's characters come alive

  • By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer

Welcome to Lindeville, a fictional town for quirky small-town characters created by Ashley McBryde and her songwriting buddies. Her new album “Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” is a character-driven concept album filled with detail-rich places, people and storylines. McBryde said the town and it's inhabitants might not be real, but they look a lot like every small town. She said that the collaborative project with other songwriters gave them all a different level of creative freedom. The tattooed singer has earned a reputation as a creative risk-taker in country music and on “Lindeville,” she encouraged everyone on the project to take the songs wherever they needed to go.

Mexican actor guilty in Miami road rage death

  • AP

A Mexican actor has been convicted in South Florida of fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation. Court records show a Miami-Dade jury found 35-year-old Pablo Lyle guilty Tuesday of manslaughter. He faces up to 15 years in prison. Lyle has claimed he acted in self-defense and was trying to protect his children in March 2019 when he punched Juan Ricardo Hernandez, 63, during a confrontation at a Miami intersection. The unarmed Hernandez suffered a traumatic brain injury and died four days later at a hospital. Before his arrest in the United States, Lyle starred in several Televisa telenovelas and a Netflix crime show called “Yankee.”

Depeche Mode announces first album and tour since Andy Fletcher’s death

  • Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Depeche Mode will return next year with a new album, “Memento Mori,” and an accompanying tour of North America and Europe. The announcement comes only a few months after the group’s co-founder and keyboardist Andy Fletcher died at 60 in May.

Man charged with damaging Scott Joplin House

  • AP

A man was charged Tuesday with breaking into the historic home of ragtime composer Scott Joplin and causing tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of damage. Thirty-eight-year-old Kevin Daley-Bey faces one count each of second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. Police say several windows were busted and artifacts were damaged during the Sunday morning break in at the Scott Joplin House. Damage also was reported at a construction building less than a block away.

Rebecca Vardy to pay $1.7M in costs after losing court fight

  • AP

Rebekah Vardy, the wife of English soccer player Jamie Vardy, has to pay about 1.5 million pounds ($1.7 million) in legal costs to fellow soccer spouse Coleen Rooney after losing the high-profile libel lawsuit she brought against Rooney. Vardy lost her libel claim against Rooney in July when a judge ruled that a widely circulated social media post Rooney wrote accusing Vardy of leaking her private information to the tabloid press was “substantially true.” In an order made public on Tuesday, a judge ruled that Vardy should pay 90% of Rooney’s legal costs. The case, which mixed social media, an acrimonious celebrity feud and amateur sleuthing, was a British media sensation.

Review: America’s graveyards reveal surprises, segregation
Review: America’s graveyards reveal surprises, segregation

  • By JEFF ROWE - Associated Press

America’s graveyards reveal much about our style, values, economy and quirkiness but as Associated Press reviewer Jeff Rowe notes, in the book “Over My Dead Body” author Greg Melville also reveals pervasive segregation in cemeteries that extends to the present day. Melville also documents how the practice of burying bodies filled with embalming fluid eventually means those toxic chemicals will descend into the aquifers, our underground water supplies. Meantime, the “death industrial complex” as Melville calls it, faces a profound economic reordering that also offers the prospect of sharing land allocated for the dead in innovative ways with the living.

'All of us are still friends': A generation later, 'The Love Boat' crew sails on

  • Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — More than 35 years have passed since the final voyage of the TV classic "The Love Boat," set aboard a luxurious cruise ship, aired in 1986. But time has not dulled the nostalgic glow around the series and its irresistible gimmick — an ever-changing rotation of major and minor c…