- Mikael Wood Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When Bo Burnham broke out back in the early days of YouTube — his first viral video, from 2006, showed him in his childhood bedroom, performing an original song about how his whole family thinks he’s gay — his music rarely felt like more than a vehicle designed to carry his comedy.
- Justin Chang Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Midway through the 1982 screen musical "Annie," the characters stop and do something that's incidental to the plot but essential to their pleasure: They go to the movies. It's the 1930s, and hard times are sending audiences to the pictures in droves, though few can afford to go…
- Neal Justin Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Lucy Ricardo was TV's original desperate housewife, forever acting the fool to get attention. Two new series show how today's sitcom heroines are willing to do a lot more than sneak into their husband's cabaret show, especially when female writers are plotting their liberation.
- Joe Erwin New York Daily News (TNS)
-
There is a scene in “Long Promised Road” when Brian Wilson tells journalist Jason Fine he has never listened to the solo album by his late brother Dennis.
- Christopher Spata Tampa Bay Times (TNS)
-
TAMPA, Fla. — From his home studio in Safety Harbor, Scott Johnson seeks out the spectrum of extreme and unusual human experiences.
‘The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals’ on Netflix: As travel reopens, do you want to stay in an igloo?
- Darcel Rockett Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Passport up to date? Friends and loved ones excited to gather in-person outside of backyard settings?
The following are Friday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Frank Bonner, who played a brash salesman with an affection for polyester plaid suits on the TV comedy “WKRP in Cincinnati,” has died. He was 79.
- Stacy Perman Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Calling the Hollywood Foreign Press Association “toxic” and reform efforts “window-dressing,” two members of the group that votes on the Golden Globe awards resigned in protest on Thursday.
Poet and author Maya Angelou, America’s first woman in space and a revered Cherokee Nation leader are among female trailblazers whose likenesses will appear on the U.S. quarter.
- Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)
-
Activist, trailblazer, EGOT winner, diva, firecracker, survivor: Rita Moreno wears many hats, and she wears them all well.
- Moira Macdonald The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
The subtitle of the excellent documentary "Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It" is an expression of which the EGOT-winning actor is fond; we see her, late in the film, attending an awards ceremony wearing the phrase on a glittery T-shirt. But its very lightheartedness sets up t…
- The Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper IDK is launching a music business program through Harvard University for students of color.
- Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)
-
An Italian village learns a lesson in tolerance courtesy of some wayward sea monsters in "Luca," a weak entry in the Pixar canon despite some local flavor from its 1950s seaside locale.
- Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)
-
There's not a cliche that's not kicked through the goalposts in "12 Mighty Orphans," a sports drama that is so by-the-book that it can be recited without even looking at the page.
- Ruth Etiesit Samuel Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Wake up the members of my nation, because the "iCarly" revival is here. And if you're so young (or so old) that you're asking, "What's an iCarly?" leave it to us to explain what the fuss is about.
- Joshua Axelrod Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
PITTSBURGH — Anyone who has ever attempted to ride a bike up Canton Avenue in Beechview will recognize the Pittsburgh in "Luca."
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 12, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
- By The Associated Press
-
HARDCOVER FICTION
- By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Janet Malcolm, the inquisitive and boldly subjective author and reporter known for her challenging critiques of everything from murder cases and art to journalism itself, has died. She was 86.
- Publishers Weekly Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 12, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
I hope you're happy, Olivia Rodrigo fans, because brand new music from the Gen-Z pop phenom is on its way.