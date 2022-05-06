- AP
Guitarist and singer Tommy Castro won in three top categories, including entertainer of the year, at the Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Tennessee. The Memphis-based Blues Foundation held the annual ceremony honoring the year’s best blues musicians at the Renasant Convention Center on Thursday night. Castro had led the way with five nominations. He won the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year award, along with top honors for album of the year for “Tommy Castro Presents a Bluesman Came to Town,” and band of the year, with The Painkillers. Guitarist and songwriter Selwyn Birchwood won song of the year for “I’d Climb Mountains.”
- By YURI KAGEYAMA - Associated Press
The melancholic sound of Ukrainian violinist Vera Lytovchenko’s music has echoed in subway stations, consoling people, some homeless, huddled in fear of Russian bombings. A new music video called “The Brave Ones” has her in an online collaboration with more than 200 musical artists from various nations, including the U.S., South Africa, Japan and Canada. The video, which includes news footage of neighborhoods reduced to rubble and the mournful but enduring faces of the people of Ukraine, is raising money for humanitarian aid for musicians in Ukraine, so far gathering more than $20,000.
- Théoden Janes - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- As he prepares to dive into the first episode of HBO Max’s “The Staircase,” David Rudolf takes a deep breath.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“I’ll manage.” We hear those words a lot from Anne (Anamaria Vartolomei), the quietly determined 23-year-old who grounds every scene of the tense, harrowing French drama “Happening.” She’s used to taking care of herself, whether she’s in a literature class, where she dissects a poem with eas…
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The new film "Happening" is set in 1963 and yet it suddenly feels like a possible window into the future.
- Rich Heldenfels - Tribune News Service (TNS)
You have questions. I have some answers.
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Korie Dean - The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.) (TNS)
RALEIGH, N.C. — The premiere of HBO Max's "The Staircase" is renewing interest — locally and beyond — in the 2001 death of Kathleen Peterson in Durham, North Carolina, and the subsequent murder trial and conviction faced by her husband, Michael Peterson.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Even if Dave Chappelle was shaken after being attacked by a man onstage at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, he continued to joke about the shocking incident at the show and reportedly at its after-party.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
Los Angeles County prosecutors say the man arrested on suspicion of tackling comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl will not be charged with any felonies. The district attorney's office said Thursday that 33-year-old Isaiah Lee clearly engaged in criminal conduct, but it did not rise to the level of felony conduct. The case was referred to the city attorney, who prosecutes misdemeanors in Los Angeles. Police say Lee rushed the stage and tackled Chappelle on Tuesday night, and had a replica handgun with a blade inside. It was not immediately known if Lee had retained a lawyer. A possible motive is unclear. Chappelle continued with his performance.
- Erin McCarthy - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
WILMINGTON, Del. — The crowd of lawmakers, librarians, parents, and a few young children were enthralled as Dolly Parton’s angelic voice filled the room at the Wilmington Public Library. On stage, just feet away, Parton — clad in a multicolor vest and strumming a multicolor guitar — sang her…
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 30, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
Directors Guild TV study shows diversity gains during pandemic, but not for Latino, Asian filmmakers
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A new study by the Directors Guild of America showed gains in diversity behind the camera on TV shows during the pandemic, but little change for Latino and Asian directors who remain underrepresented.
‘The Staircase’ review: Now streaming on HBO Max, a true-crime highlight of 2022 thanks to Colin Firth, Toni Colette and creator Antonio Campos
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
The first three installments of HBO Max’s “The Staircase” are now streaming. I’ve seen five of the eight in this limited series, based on the long-form documentary of the same name.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Madonna swears she’s a ‘good Catholic’, asks Pope Francis to meet up with her to discuss ‘some important matters’
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Madonna wants more than a little prayer — she wants to discuss “some important issues” with Pope Francis.
- By The Associated Press
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
It’s an award-winning friendship.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Kim Cattrall is finally revealing why she never planned to return to her famous “Sex and the City” role.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
The attack on Dave Chappelle was an assault on comedy at large, according to at least one comic.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Some history: In 2001, in the city of Durham, N.C., Michael Peterson, a writer and sometime political candidate, either did or did not kill his wife, Kathleen, who either fell down a flight or stairs or was beaten to death at its foot. A French television crew, under the direction of Jean-Xa…
Crayola, NASA and HarperCollins Children's Books Celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Goodnight Moon with a Colorful Read Along, Draw Along™ Event from the International Space Station
- PR Newswire
For the first time ever, the beloved classic will be read aloud by astronauts from space—closer to the moon than ever before, during a Facebook Live hosted by Crayola Education on May 18, 2022 at 7pm EST
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Some of the movies’ biggest stars barely speak a word of English, or any other language for that matter. Sure, you can occasionally hear them say “Banana!” or possibly “Smoochy smoochy!” but most of what they say is gibberish. The Minions may be the world’s most popular, and lucrative, foreign language movie stars, even if “Minionese” isn’t an officially recognized language. The goggle-wearing yellow ones will return this summer to further expand their already sizable empire in “Minions: Rise of Gru." The “Despicable Me” franchise and its “Minions” spinoffs are already the highest grossing animated film franchise ever with more than $3.7 billion in tickets sold worldwide.