- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Jane Campion has not made a feature since 2009, but after a few years working in television she found herself drawn back to the romance of the two-hour story.
- AP
BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors said Thursday that they have filed charges against six suspects in the spectacular theft of 18th-century jewels from a Dresden museum in 2019, accusing them of organized robbery and arson.
- Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Think of "Hoa" as an interactive children's novel, a fairy tale set in a lush, elegantly imagined forest world inhabited by luminescent creatures. Though it's a game, it's best not to rush through "Hoa." It's a work that inspires patience, asking us to linger on each of its carefully drawn screens.
- Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
On Netflix reality dating show "Love is Blind," contestant Jessica Batten wasn't sure who she'd rather be with — project engineer Matt Barnett or fitness instructor Mark Cuevas.
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
There's a 1961 doo-wop classic called "Daddy's Home" by Shep and the Limelites about a man, "a thousand miles away," coming home to his lover, but it doesn't delve into specifics about where he went or why he left.
- Jim Harrington - The Mercury News (TNS)
Here’s a look at some of the top albums due out in September:
- Daniel Neman - St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)
Shea Whigham, as a social worker named Parker in “The Gateway,” spends the entire movie looking as if he hasn’t showered in a month. Even after he takes a shower, he still looks like he needs a shower.
- Daniel Neman - St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)
Between the time when Michele Civetta finished making his film "The Gateway" and when arrived in theaters, the whole world of movies changed.
- AP
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Mikis Theodorakis, the beloved Greek composer whose rousing music and life of political defiance won acclaim abroad and inspired millions at home, died Thursday. He was 96.
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Britney Spears will face no charges after an allegation from her housekeeper that Spears slapped a phone out of her hand, prosecutors said Wednesday.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
“What is life worth?” asks Washington lawyer Kenneth J. Feinberg (Michael Keaton) in the opening scenes of the based-on-a-true-story drama “Worth,” while writing the question on a blackboard for a room full of law school students.
- Chacour Koop and Katie Camero - McClatchy Washington Bureau (TNS)
Popular podcast host Joe Rogan says he was sickened with COVID-19 and took ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies to treat it.
- AP
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Pride Parade has been canceled for a second straight year because of the COVID pandemic, organizers said Wednesday.
- AP
HOUSTON (AP) — An Instagram influencer from Texas has been found dead in her apartment and the Florida man investigators believe killed her then stabbed himself to death, authorities said.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gregg Leakes, the husband of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes, has died. He was 66.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Gregg Leakes, husband of “Real Housewives” star NeNe Leakes, has died after a protracted battle with colon cancer. He was 66.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
Their love declared, their fairytale kiss accomplished, Cinderella has an urgent request for her Prince. Can she get a lift to her business meeting?
Marilyn Manson ex suing rocker for sex assault blasts his ‘ugly attempt’ to discredit her and get case dismissed
- Nancy Dillon - New York Daily News (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — An ex-girlfriend who claims Marilyn Manson terrorized and brutally raped her in 2011 filed new court paperwork Tuesday denouncing his “ugly attempt” to discredit her and invalidate her lawsuit.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Pictures on Wednesday postponed the release of “Top Gun: Maverick," sending another of the fall's top movies out of 2021 due to the rise in coronavirus cases and the delta variant.
- Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — It was just supposed to be another installment in a weekly residency by another of Alan Sparhawk's side project bands. Fans got a hint something else was afoot, though, when they saw Sparhawk's wife Mimi Parker setting up her drum kit.
- Neal Justin and Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
"The Mary Tyler Moore Show": There's no better way to celebrate the career of the late Ed Asner than by spending quality time with Lou Grant. Hulu subscribers can cherry-pick from all seven seasons. Decades TV Network is offering 84 of the sitcom's 168 episodes in a row, starting at noon ET …