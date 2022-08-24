The Producers Guild of America has elected Hollywood veterans Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line as its new co-presidents. The organization made the announcement Tuesday. Allain, a longtime producer behind films like “Dear White People,” “Hustle & Flow” and “Beyond the Lights,” is the first woman of color to assume the role in the organization’s history. De Line’s credits include “Ready Player One,” “The Italian Job” and “Pain & Gain.” The nonprofit trade group represents more than 8,000 producers in film, television and new media and is behind the annual Producers Guild Awards, which has become the best bellwether for predicting the best picture winner at the Oscars.