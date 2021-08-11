Blondie

Blondie
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

Redbox's Top 10 DVD rentals

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 2:

Entertainment
AP

Talking 'Respect' with Aretha Franklin biopic screenwriter Tracey Scott Wilson

  • Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

How did Aretha Franklin become the Queen of Soul? Screenwriter Tracey Scott Wilson tells that story in "Respect," opening in theaters Friday, about the unparalleled vocalist whose spiritually ecstatic music brought gospel transcendence to the pop charts.

Entertainment
AP

Review: 'Yours Cheerfully,' by A.J. Pearce

  • Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)

"Yours Cheerfully" continues the story of Emmy Lake, the plucky narrator of A.J. Pearce's 2018 debut novel, "Dear Mrs. Bird." In that book, Emmy had hoped to become a war correspondent but instead landed a part-time job opening mail for an advice columnist at a women's magazine. There, she s…

Entertainment
AP

Review: 'Emily's House,' by Amy Belding Brown

  • Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)

At times while reading "Emily's House" I felt like I was watching an episode of "Dickinson," the Apple TV Plus series that brings the life of 19th-century poet Emily Dickinson to vivid color (and hip modernization). The passing of a rattling carriage when death is mentioned, the racy liaison…

Entertainment
AP

Review: 'Billy Summers,' by Stephen King

  • Jeff Strickler - Star Tribune (TNS)

Like Stephen King's other books, "Billy Summers" is full of monsters. But they're not the paranormal type usually associated with the horrormeister. These monsters are murderers, mobsters, rapists and thieves — in short, wrongdoers of every stripe.

Entertainment
AP

Cecily Strong of ‘SNL’ via Chicago has launched ‘Schmigadoon’ and written a memoir — but she’s still figuring it all out

  • Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

During the season finale of “Saturday Night Live” in May, Cecily Strong climbed into a large clear cube marked “boxed wine” and belted Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” lowering herself triumphantly into a pool of red wine as the song crescendoed. She was playing Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro, a fre…

Entertainment
AP

Review: 'American Estrangement,' by Said Sayrafiezadeh

  • Malcom Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)

Saïd Sayrafiezadeh's first book revealed who he was and where he came from. "When Skateboards Will be Free" (2009) was a candid, clear-eyed memoir of what he called his "political childhood," namely his years spent growing up in Pittsburgh and being force-fed the socialist dogma of an Irania…

Entertainment
AP

Review: 'Maiden Voyages,' by Sian Evans

  • Hannah Joyner - Star Tribune (TNS)

In the early 20th century, transatlantic journeys aboard ocean liners offered women travelers of all social classes the ability to reinvent themselves. These ships offered "hope, opportunity, romance," explains Siân Evans in "Maiden Voyages." Women's travel experiences would "change their li…

Entertainment
AP

Review: Naomi Hirahara writes of rich history, shocking crime

  • Colette Bancroft - Tampa Bay Times (TNS)

"Clark and Division" opens with an arresting image of its narrator’s birth in the 1920s. Her older sister, 3-year-old Rose, was so eager for the new baby that she wriggled past the midwife trying to aid the breech delivery and, as “the first one to see an actual body part of mine, yanked my …

National
AP

Walter Yetnikoff, volatile head of CBS Records, dead at 87

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Walter Yetnikoff, the rampaging, R-rated head of CBS Records who presided over blockbuster releases by Michael Jackson, Billy Joel and many others and otherwise devoted his life to a self-catered feast of “schmoozing, shmingling and bingling,” has died at age 87.

+3
In rough Olympics, viewers perked up a bit in second week
Business
AP

In rough Olympics, viewers perked up a bit in second week

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — In what was otherwise a rough two weeks in Tokyo for NBC, television viewers responded — at least slightly — to the U.S. Olympic team's strong performance in the second half of the Games.

State
AP

Only 35 Garth Brooks fans get vaccines before concert

  • AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Only 35 of the more than 70,000 people who attended Garth Brooks' concert in Kansas City on Saturday took advantage of a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the Kansas City Health Department said.

+2
Global Citizen to host pandemic party with a purpose
National
AP

Global Citizen to host pandemic party with a purpose

  • By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press

New York (AP) — Global Citizen is planning a party with a purpose with its upcoming Global Citizen Live concerts, and performer Will.I.Am of the Black Eyed Peas says joining forces to create positive change was a no-brainer for him.