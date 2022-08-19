A member of southern rap group Nappy Roots is recovering Thursday after being robbed and kidnapped outside the brewery he co-owns in Atlanta and shot as he tried to get away. Law enforcement in Atlanta and Hapeville are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a customer of the Atlantucky Brewery in a nearby parking deck and then forcing Fish Scales, whose real name is Melvin Adams Jr., into his Mercedes-Benz SUV, about 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the robbers drove Adams to his home in the suburb of Hapeville, where he was able to escape, but not before being shot in the leg during a struggle. Police found Adams' car abandoned in Hapeville, but no arrests have been made.