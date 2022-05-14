The winner of a Food Network cooking show competition has been found guilty in the beating death last year of a 3-year-old foster child in her care. News outlets reported the jury deliberated for about an hour before delivering the unanimous verdict Thursday against 30-year-old Ariel Robinson, of Simpsonville. She made no comment before Judge Letitia Verdin sentenced her to life in prison on a charge of homicide by child abuse. Robinson's husband, Austin Robinson, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse last month. He faces up to 20 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been scheduled. He testified that his wife beat Victoria Smith on Jan. 14, 2021. Medical evidence showed she died when blood pooled in her body and could not get to her brain.