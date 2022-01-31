- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — To Ben Rubin, horror is about much more than cheap thrills and creature features.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
To think, a whole lot of trouble could have been avoided if Tommy Lee had just paid his carpenter.
- Diana Suryakusuma - Bloomberg News (TNS)
Lisa Ling is sitting at a table loaded with Cantonese and Taiwanese delicacies, platters of glazed char siu (roast pork), succulent spare ribs, a medley of seafood, a bowl of pigs feet. The feast is set in Locke, California, outside Sacramento, although it could be just about anywhere in the…
- Geoff Berkshire, Justin Chang, Mark Olsen and Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
With the second consecutive virtual Sundance Film Festival now at a close, the heartening news is that the indie film showcase once again unveiled a lineup of movies worth dissecting and discussing in the year ahead.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Lin-Manuel Miranda warned Andrew Garfield he might not get it at first as he slid music and lyrics across the table. What Garfield did get, eventually, was a "long-lost brother" in the late Jonathan Larson, writer of the musical phenomenon "Rent." And, one supposes, by a kind of associative …
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Cheslie Kryst, the 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant and a correspondent for the entertainment news program “Extra,” has died at age 30.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — On a chillingly quiet weekend at movie theaters, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” again topped the box office in its seventh week of release.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have “concerns” about how Spotify has allowed and promoted the spread of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform.
- By XENA BUNTON, The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — To feature centuries of artwork capturing the Ohio River and its tributaries, Huntington Museum of Art opened its newest exhibit, “West Virginia Chamber of Commerce Presents La Belle Riviere.”
- By JILL LAWLESS and JO KEARNEY - Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — A politician’s troubles are a humorist’s treasures.
- By SARAH JOHNSON, Hickory Daily Record
HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — A Hickory artist had one chance to have her work featured on billboards across the nation. Melissa Crosson submitted a bright and cheerful work she completed during the pandemic lockdown.
- Muri Assuncao - New York Daily News (TNS)
Sean Penn has a theory about why men have become “feminized” in American culture: genetics.
- AP
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Stax Museum of American Soul Music and its music academy in Tennessee are once again offering an online concert and a virtual tour in honor of Black History Month in February.
- By ZEYNEP BILGINSOY - Associated Press
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has ordered that steps be taken against media like TV programs that are deemed contrary to Turkey’s “fundamental values.”