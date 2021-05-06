Blondie

Broadway readies ticket sales for a fall reopening
Broadway readies ticket sales for a fall reopening

  • By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Many Broadway productions are scrambling to resume ticket sales in the coming days to welcome theater-goers this fall after city and state leaders have green-lit a reopening of the Great White Way at full capacity by mid-September.

+3
In a new film, Gia Coppola dissects ‘Mainstream’ culture
In a new film, Gia Coppola dissects ‘Mainstream’ culture

  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

Gia Coppola was feeling out of touch with popular culture when she stumbled upon the ending of Elia Kazan’s 1957 satire “A Face in the Crowd” several years ago. The story of a folksy truth-teller who rises to dangerous levels of fame and influence on television seemed oddly prescient (and th…

Movie review: 'Here Today' showcases Billy Crystal ... but not much else

  • Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)

Billy Crystal is always a welcome presence on screen. In his last film, 2019’s “Standing Up, Falling Down,” he played a quirky dermatologist helping a comedian get out of a rut. In “Here Today,” which Crystal wrote and directed (his first feature in 20 years), the tables are turned, as he st…

+5
EU's Brexit chief eyes a role in French presidential vote
EU's Brexit chief eyes a role in French presidential vote

  • By LORNE COOK and SYLVIE CORBET Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — He’s well known in the U.K., and his photo was regularly splashed across the front pages of European newspapers. But as presidential elections approach in France, Michel Barnier – the EU’s Mr. Brexit and a potential contender – is having a tougher time making himself recognized …