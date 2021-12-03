The following are today’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The annual Nashville Unlimited Christmas concert to benefit homeless services provider Room in the Inn will take place on Tuesday. This is the 22nd year for the concert at the downtown Christ Church Cathedral.
- AP
LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is bringing along a friend to his series of West Virginia holiday concerts this month.
- Stephen Battaglio and Meg James - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actor Alec Baldwin does not believe the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust” was caused by sabotage.
- Meg James - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — A member of the camera crew on the film "Rust" disputed claims by actor Alec Baldwin that he didn't pull the trigger on the Colt .45 prop gun, fatally shooting the movie's cinematographer and injuring its director.
- By ALEXANDRA JAFFE - Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden helped light the National Christmas Tree on Thursday while remembering those lost to the COVID-19 pandemic and crediting the American people for his optimism.
Queer icon Jennifer Coolidge says her love for the gays ‘started from a very young age,’ even before some had ‘figured it out’
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Jennifer Coolidge is spilling the tea on why she has a huge gay following.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Much to the dismay of many die-hard “Sex and the City” fans, Kim Cattrall is not appearing on the revival — and was never even on the radar for it.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Wendy Williams has been spotted out and about.
- By The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Thomas Anderson's “Licorice Pizza” has been named the best film of the year by the National Board of Review.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Hulu has pulled a 50-minute news special titled “Astroworld: Concert From Hell” after an online backlash suggested viewers thought it was a documentary produced by the streamer.
- By DARLENE SUPERVILLE - Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will be in the house for the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Okurrr! Cardi B is making more money move — Playboy bunny style.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Seth Rogen made an unexpected cameo during the televised “Adele One Night Only” concert special that was partly filmed at L.A.'s Griffith Observatory. If he had known, he might not have “smoked a ton of weed” before attending the private event.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Looks as if Britney Spears is having a blast — at times quite literally — on vacation for her 40th birthday today.
- AP
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Police plan to announce an update Thursday in the fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant, a philanthropist and the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant, killed at their home in Beverly Hills, California.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Nov. 27, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kataluna Enriquez, the first openly transgender woman to compete in the Miss USA pageant, recently reflected on her elimination from the event.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Carlos Santana is hanging up his guitar for the rest of the year while he recovers from an “unscheduled heart procedure.”