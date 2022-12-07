Blondie

Dissident artist Weiwei says China unrest won't alter regime
AP

Dissident artist Weiwei says China unrest won't alter regime

  • By BARRY HATTON - Associated Press

Dissident Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei is taking heart from recent public protests in China over the authorities’ strict COVID-19 policy. But he doesn’t see them bringing about any significant political change. He tells The Associated Press in an interview at his home in Portugal he doesn't think that’s possible. He acknowledges that the recent unrest in several Chinese cities that has questioned Beijing’s authority — going so far as to demand President Xi Jinping’s resignation in what have been the boldest protests in decades — is “a big deal.” But he says it is unlikely to go further.

AP

Holiday books: Nonfiction

  • Star Tribune (TNS)

“Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman,” edited by Alan Taylor. (Henry Holt, $32.)

AP

Holiday books: Fiction

  • Malcolm Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)

“The Marriage Portrait,” by Maggie O’Farrell. (Knopf, $28.)