The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials say three feature films completed production in the state in recent months.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Kardashian West has filed to divorce Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage.
- Storm Gifford and Nancy Dillon New York Daily News (TNS)
-
After six years of marriage, four kids and one failed presidential run, Yeezy and Kim are calling it quits on their topsy-turvy union.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Actress Cloris Leachman died from a stroke that was complicated by her battle with COVID-19, a spokesman for the San Diego medical examiner's office confirmed Friday.
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — In the first television interviews of his post-presidency, Donald Trump repeated his false claims that the election was stolen from him 10 times — each instance unprompted and unchallenged.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Country musician and proud Texan Kacey Musgraves is selling new merchandise benefiting residents of her home state — and mercilessly trolling Ted Cruz.
- Richard Winton Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Marilyn Manson, facing a growing number of sexual and physical abuse accusations, is now the target of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s criminal investigation into allegations of domestic violence.
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Djordje Balasevic, a Serbian singer who remained widely popular throughout the former Yugoslavia after the wars of the 1990s, has died after contracting the new coronavirus, state television reported Friday. He was 66.
- Scott Mervis Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
Despite a pair of Golden Globe nominations, “Music” has had about as bad a launch as a movie can get.
- By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
-
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Playing a banjo as a Black female artist is a form of activism for the four members of Our Native Daughters.
NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Markie Dee, a member of the Fat Boys hip-hop trio who later formed his own band and became a well-known radio host, has died. He was 52.
- Robert Lloyd Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Though the Muppets (among assorted other Jim Henson productions) are unmatched as a long-lived, many-portaled franchise, puppets have always occupied a significant place in the life of the culture. They have been on television since the beginning: According to the World Encyclopedia of Puppe…
- Robert Lloyd Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
It's a show about a show, and also the show the show is about. It's television and theater — a variety show and a vaudeville revue with musical numbers, sketches, blackouts, hecklers and backstage drama. It's "The Muppet Show," which ran in syndication from 1976 to 1981 and is now on offer f…
Chris Cornell’s widow sues Soundgarden over ‘insulting’ offer of $278,000 for his share of iconic band
- Nancy Dillon New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Chris Cornell’s widow is asking a judge to intervene in the proposed buyout of the “Black Hole Sun” singer’s stake in Soundgarden for what she calls the “ludicrously low” amount of $278,000.
- Nancy Dillon New York Daily News (TNS)
-
A man allegedly stalking and threatening Billie Eilish outside her Los Angeles home has been ordered to keep his distance from the superstar singer pending a court hearing next month.