- By MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press
A Japanese Kabuki star who recently assumed a prestigious stage name says he wants to preserve the traditional art while adopting a new approach, including by collaborating with artists from other genres around the world as he seeks to attract younger audiences. Ichikawa Danjuro XIII, formerly known as Ichikawa Ebizo, is scheduled give a series of performances at Tokyo’s Kabukiza theater through December to celebrate his name succession. In the world of Kabuki, a stage name is handed down over generations in a family and carries a great responsibility and honor. Danjuro has brought Star Wars to the Kabuki theater and collaborated with an opera singer and said Friday he hopes to do more in the future.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Watching the ensemble black comedy “The Estate,” written and directed by Dean Craig and co-starring Toni Collette, will no doubt draw comparison to another ensemble black comedy co-starring Toni Collette, “Knives Out,” which dwells in the same story milieu of money-hungry family members comp…
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By MARC LEVY - Associated Press
TV icon Oprah Winfrey is endorsing Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Senate race and rejecting Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Winfrey helped launch Oz to stardom nearly two decades ago when she brought the heart surgeon on her popular daytime talk show as a regular guest. Until now, Winfrey had said she would leave the election to Pennsylvanians, but she changed that position Thursday evening in an online discussion on voting in next Tuesday’s election. She said that, if she lived in Pennsylvania, she would have already cast her vote for Fetterman for many reasons. She didn't elaborate.
- AP
The Houston Astros’ World Series no-hitter was the most-watched Game 4 in three years. Houston’s 5-0 win over Philadelphia, which tied the Series at two games apiece, was seen by 11,809,000 viewers on Fox. That was up 9% from the 10,789,000 for Atlanta’s 3-2 win over the Astros in Game 4 last year and up 23% from the 9,563,000 for Tampa Bay’s 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of 2020. The first four games this year averaged 11,329,000 viewers on Fox, up 4% from the four-game average of 10,918,000 last year.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When it comes to T-shirt sales, “White Lives Matter” will not make a dime for Kanye West. The rapper, legal name Ye, doesn’t own the trademark to the phrase and the Black men who do don’t seem inclined to license it to him.
- By DON THOMPSON - Associated Press
California’s attorney general will not seek criminal charges against Los Angeles police officers who fatally shot a man on Hollywood Boulevard last year, even though it turned out the gun he carried was fake. Thursday's announcement by Attorney General Rob Bonta ends his first such review under a new California law that requires the state Department of Justice to review all incidents where an officer shoots and kills an unarmed civilian in the state. Officers responded in July 2021 to reports that Matthew James Sova was walking with a handgun along the Walk of Fame. At least one person reported seeing him pointing the gun at someone.
- By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press
On Glen Phillips’ new album, the veteran singer-songwriter considers the pleasure derived from a glass of water, and the value of being OK with being just OK. The album is titled “There Is So Much Here.” In a review, The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says the set is a thoughtful, tuneful collection of contemplations on life’s simple charms. Phillips shares his musings via piano ballads and bouncy, retro guitar pop. While the album’s title sounds like a celebration, Phillips acknowledges how elusive contentment can be. “A new day is here,” he sings, somehow sounding wary. The album will be released Friday.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In the ever-lengthening history of George Lopez sitcoms, the first time was a charm, the second and third not so much. The comedian’s much-loved “George Lopez” ran from 2002 to 2007 on ABC, followed by the deservedly short-lived “Saint George” on FX and the quite good, relatively modern “Lop…
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Millie Bobby Brown is back as Sherlock Holmes' kid sister in "Enola Holmes 2," which is as slick and fun as the 2020 original, even if the stakes this time around seem considerably lower.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
In "Causeway," Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry play a pair of unlikely friends who share a bond forged over mutual loneliness.
- AP
Workers in central Florida’s tourism industry are pushing to raise their minimum wage to at least $18 an hour, arguing that rising rents and inflation have cut into their ability to make ends meet. Unite Here Local 737 released a report Thursday saying that an adult worker with no dependents would need to earn $18.19 an hour to make a living wage, while a family with two children would need both parents earning $23.91 an hour for a living wage. Local 737 is part of a coalition of other unions currently negotiating a new contract for service workers at Walt Disney World, central Florida’s largest employer.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — If the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams can share SoFi Stadium, so can Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Cardi B joined her husband, rapper Offset, in paying tribute to his late Migos group mate Takeoff, who was fatally shot Tuesday.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Lupita Nyong’o’s next big gig may require a lot more silence.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
NEW YORK — CNBC is ending its nightly newscast with Shepard Smith, the former Fox News anchor who moved to the business channel in 2020.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Pattie Boyd is opening up about the poignant final moment with ex-husband George Harrison, which took place shortly before his 2001 death.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Wayne Brady is opening up about his battle with depression and how Robin Williams’ tragic death led him to reach out for help, a quality he now regards as a “superpower.”
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Sharon Stone took to Instagram to announce she has a tumor that was only discovered after a misdiagnosis, a cautionary tale she hopes will encourage followers to “get a second opinion” when it comes to medical issues.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Matthew Perry says he got a little help from his “Friends.”
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Johnny Depp will appear in Rihanna's "Savage X Fenty Vol. 4" televised fashion show, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed.
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — Meek Mill will celebrate 10 years of his 2012 debut album "Dreams and Nightmares" with a headlining show at the Wells Fargo Center later this month.