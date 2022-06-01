Blondie

With 'Showing Up,' Kelly Reichardt steps up at Cannes Film Festival

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

CANNES, France — Last month, Kelly Reichardt became the 20th filmmaker, the sixth American and the fourth woman to receive the Carrosse d'Or (or the Golden Coach), presented annually by France's Society of Film Directors. Accepting the award onstage here in Cannes, the 58-year-old Reichardt …

Emmys 2022: Drama acting power rankings

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Last year at the Emmys, "The Crown" took not only the drama series trophy but also all four drama acting categories, with Olivia Colman and Josh O'Connor winning lead prizes and Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies prevailing for their supporting turns.

Review: 'Planes,' by Peter C. Baker

  • Kevin Canfield - Star Tribune (TNS)

FICTION: An observant novel about two women dragged into the maelstrom surrounding America's antiterror campaign.

Sex Pistols aim to give queen's jubilee a touch of punk

  • By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press

In Britain, there are several traditional elements to a royal anniversary: pageants, street parties, the Sex Pistols. Queen Elizabeth II and the Pistols have been linked since the punk pioneers released the song “God Save the Queen” during the monarch’s 1977 Silver Jubilee. The anti-authoritarian anthem has been re-released to mark the queen’s Platinum Jubilee, her 70 years on the throne. It’s one of a raft of cultural tie-ins spurred by the royal milestone, including exhibitions, auctions and concerts. Members of the band that rhymed “God save the queen” with “fascist regime” have mellowed. Pistols singer John Lydon says he's “proud of the queen," and guitarist Steve Jones says he's “not against” the jubilee celebrations.

Long in queen's shadow, Charles takes greater public role

  • By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press

After spending much of his adult life in the shadow of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles has taken on a greater public role in recent years, increasingly standing in for his mother in her twilight years. In May, he presided over the state opening of Parliament, the most public symbol of the monarch’s role as head of state. While it is now obvious that a transition is under way, the royal family faces a delicate balancing act as the 96-year-old queen remains on the throne but Charles, 73, ever more becomes the public face of the monarchy. As the royals celebrate the queen’s seven decades of service, they hope to demonstrate that the House of Windsor will live on.

Cosby faces sex abuse allegations again as civil trial opens

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

Bill Cosby is again facing sex abuse allegations in court as a civil trial begins in California. Opening statements are Wednesday in the trial stemming from the lawsuit of 64-year-old Judy Huth, who alleges Cosby forced her to perform a sex act at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was 15 years old. Huth's attorneys will outline the evidence they plan to present, which includes the testimony of Huth. Cosby's attorneys, who say no sexual abuse happened, are likely to emphasize that the burden of proving the nearly 50-year-old case lies entirely with the plaintiffs. Cosby's representatives say the comedian is not likely to attend the trial because glaucoma has left him blind.

Judge: No 'speck' of proof in Palin's libel case against NYT

  • By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press

The judge who presided over Sarah Palin's libel case against The New York Times says she failed to introduce “even a speck” of evidence necessary to prove actual malice. Federal Judge Jed Rakoff made the assertion in a written decision Tuesday as he rejected post-trial claims from Palin's lawyers. Her attorneys had asked the judge to grant a new trial or disqualify himself as biased against Palin. But Rakoff wrote that regardless of her post-trial motions, Palin wasn't able to deliver evidence that even remotely supported her defamation claim. Palin's lawyers declined comment Tuesday.