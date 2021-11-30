Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this morning but skies will remain cloudy this afternoon. High 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening. Then remaining overcast overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.