Barbra Streisand’s very long-awaited memoir, a project she has talked about for her years, is coming out this fall. Penguin Random House imprint Viking announced Tuesday that it will release “My Name is Barbra” on Nov. 7. Publishers have sought a Streisand memoir for decades, with the singer telling Jimmy Fallon in 2021 that Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis had asked her to write one in the early 1980s, when the former first lady was an editor at Doubleday. The 80-year-old multi-hyphenate told Fallon that she had written more than 800 pages, and she surely has enough stories to fill them.