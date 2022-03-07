The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia community is marking the 250th anniversary of its founding, and the local arts council is looking for artists to help with the commemoration.
- Jevon Phillips - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Maggie Gyllenhaal and “The Lost Daughter” took home best director, screenplay and best feature honors from 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards, honoring the industry’s leading indie films. Another social detour due to the pandemic, the earlier than usual ceremony — which is historically held…
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The poet, activist and educator Sonia Sanchez is this year's winner of the Edward MacDowell Medal, a lifetime achievement honor started in 1960 and previously given to Robert Frost, Toni Morrison and Stephen Sondheim among others.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — “CODA’s” Troy Kotsur and the documentary “Summer of Soul” were among the early winners at the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards Sunday. The ceremony hosted by Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally was held in a tent by the beach in Santa Monica, broadcast on AMC and IFC.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Batman has his fair share of pressures, from saving Gotham to saving movie theaters. And while they’re both still decidedly works in progress, “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson, managed to give a little glimmer of hope to both by grossing $128.5 million in North Amer…
- By CHEYANNE MUMPHREY and ANNIE MA - Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — Sit down. Be quiet. Follow instructions.
- BY SAMY MAGDY - Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie on Sunday visited war-wrecked Yemen to show solidarity with displaced families in hopes of mobilizing support for an incoming fundraising conference, the United Nations said.
- AP
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An exhibit about the life and legacy of the New Orleans pianist known as Professor Longhair will open next month at a state museum near the Louisiana state Capitol.
- AP
ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Perry is set to give the keynote address at Emory University's commencement ceremony.
- By BILLY JEAN LOUIS, The Baltimore Sun
BALTIMORE (AP) — Growing up in Baltimore, Ahmad Onyango, then 12, remembered there were several theaters in the city, but none of them were as large and popular as the Royal Theater. It was thrilling, he said, because it was the only place to see legendary Black performers like James Brown, …
- By DON SERGENT, Daily News
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Unseen visitors, evidenced by ghostly shadows and otherworldly voices, are part of the legend of Franklin’s 1830s-era Old Stone Jail.
- Mary Biekert - Bloomberg News (TNS)
Warner Bros. highly anticipated superhero reboot “The Batman” is bringing cheer to movie theaters this weekend and showing Sony Group’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was more than a one-off success for the industry after two years of pain coping with COVID-19.
