What is the price of peace? That question that could be partially answered when Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov’s Nobel Peace Prize medal sells at auction. Heritage Auctions in New York has the medal currently up for bidding with all proceeds going to UNICEF to help children who have fled war-scarred Ukraine. Muratov’s medal is molded from 175 grams of 23-karat gold and could sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars, possibly millions. The gold from the medal itself is worth about $10,000. Muratov has said he would donate his accompanying $500,000 in Nobel Peace Prize money to charity.