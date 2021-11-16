- AP
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — People in the Netherlands can get to know their future queen a little better with the publication Tuesday of an authorized book about Princess Amalia three weeks before her 18th birthday.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
High school can be hard. It’s even tougher when it includes almost two years stranded in the wilderness.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Dianne Wiest’s new TV series is not just another role for her.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A few months before shooting began on director Joel Coen's new adaptation of Shakespeare's "Tragedy of Macbeth," he and the film's producer and star Frances McDormand met in a London hotel room with British theater veteran Kathryn Hunter, who was to portray the play's supernaturally propheti…
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — Even though he was in the throes of COVID-19, veteran Minneapolis rock singer James "Owl" Walsh refused to go to a hospital.
- Charles McNulty and Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It’s a time of plenty for movie musicals, with Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner’s take on “West Side Story,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Tick, Tick ... Boom!” and the anticipated performance of Peter Dinklage in “Cyrano” arriving before the end of the year. Also coming: the animated musicals “Enc…
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The first Marvel solo-feature about an Asian American superhero, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," now streaming on Disney+, is an origin story that introduces plenty of new characters as well as a whole new realm.
- AP
HOUSTON (AP) — Calls for an independent investigation into what led to 10 deaths at the Astroworld music festival went unheeded Monday, as Houston-area officials instead chose to direct a county administrator to conduct a review with other governmental entities.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Pee-wee Herman is becoming eclectic.
- Jim Harrington - The Mercury News (TNS)
Journey has announced dates for its Freedom Tour 2022.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Adele, the queen of broken hearts who has built a career on weepy ballads, is a happy gal these days. And the acerbic British singer-songwriter seems to credit some of her good fortune to her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul.
Jason Reitman says directing original stars in new sequel ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ was ‘like seeing the Beatles reunite’
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” director Jason Reitman answered the call.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Morgan Wallen is hitting the road again after hurtling over a career speed bump this past year.
- By KAREN MATTHEWS - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — An 1833 statue of Thomas Jefferson will be booted from New York’s City Hall and sent on long-term loan to the New-York Historical Society, after some City Council members objected to its presence because Jefferson owned hundreds of slaves.
- By WAYNE PARRY - Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The manufacturer of a popular online slots game at the center of a lawsuit over how much a Pennsylvania woman should be paid for winning says it has "taken corrective action,” but maintains there are no grounds to pay the woman the $100,000 jackpot her phone told h…
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — They first time they collaborated was such a surprise smash that the only question was when Robert Plant and Alison Krauss would sing together again. The answer is out this week.
- Brian McCollum - Detroit Free Press (TNS)
DETROIT — The night before the Rolling Stones hit Comerica Park in 2015, saxophonist Tim Ries headed to a cozy Detroit music spot to play some jazz with friends.
- AP
LONDON (AP) — Members of a gang of international jewel thieves who stole millions in gems and other valuables from wealthy victims including Formula One heiress Tamara Ecclestone were sentenced to prison terms Monday by a British judge.
- By BROOKE LEFFERTS - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — When Bob Mackie was 11, and his uncle asked him what he wanted to be when he grew up, he didn’t hesitate: a costume designer on Broadway. The Southern California boy had never been to New York, but he was fixated on the “color, excitement and glamour” of the movies and show b…
‘Raging Bull,’ ‘42′ and ‘Ali’ among top biographical sports movies to watch as ‘King Richard’ joins the genre
- Peter Sblendorio and Joe Erwin - New York Daily News (TNS)
Whether they’re skating on a rink in Lake Placid or speeding across a track in Le Mans, sports figures can make for sterling cinema.