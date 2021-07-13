BOSTON (AP) — Actor Sacha Baron Cohen has sued a Massachusetts cannabis dispensary he says used an image of his character Borat on a billboard without his permission, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Boston.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
CANNES, France (AP) — The set-up of Tom McCarthy’s “Stillwater” sounds very Liam Neeson.
- By GLENN GAMBOA AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The Weeknd, BTS and Billie Eilish will take part in Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour event on Sept. 21 that's intended to raise money and awareness to fight worldwide threats including COVID-19, climate change and extreme poverty.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
At a luxury resort in Hawaii, a family, two newlyweds, and a single woman all seem to be searching for happiness or peace, but haven’t a clue where to look.
Talking to ‘Summer of Soul’ movie maestro Questlove: How do we tell the concert history without being Captain Obvious?
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Now in theaters and on Hulu, “Summer of Soul” is two hours of amazing. It’s the feature debut of a 50-year-old musician, working from rarely seen videotapes of six different 52-year-old concerts. And it’s 55 times better than the average music documentary or concert movie.
Chicago rapper DaWeirdo lost friends in South Side mass shooting. His tracks on ‘Broke and Ugly’ reach for the positive
- Britt Julious Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Beauty is never-ending. It can be found most anywhere.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Peter Blackstock Austin American-Statesman (TNS)
AUSTIN, Texas — Pop quiz: How many members of the "Slacker" cast did you know personally?
The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Crown" and “Ted Lasso,” among the TV shows that helped distract America during an oppressive pandemic year, are in the hunt for Emmy recognition.
Nationally syndicated conservative radio host Larry Elder enters California recall election targeting Gov. Gavin Newsom
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nationally syndicated conservative radio host Larry Elder enters California recall election targeting Gov. Gavin Newsom.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Byron Berline, a renowned fiddler who played with superstars like Elton John, the Rolling Stones and owned a popular Oklahoma instrument shop, has died. He was 77.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Will you venture outside to see Bo Burnham’s “Inside”?
Bill Cosby celebrates 84th birthday as free man day after DA vehemently defends criminal prosecution
- Nancy Dillon New York Daily News (TNS)
Bill Cosby celebrated his 84th birthday as a free man Monday — a day after Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele doubled down on his position that the comedian belongs back in Pennsylvania prison.
- By The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Nickelodeon says it is making a new movie featuring stars of “Blues Clues & You!” to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original show that was a mainstay of the network for several years.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Hey, Upper East Siders. Gossip Girl here.
- By The Associated Press
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ director Malcolm D. Lee happy to give back as Warner Bros. kicks off basketball court refurbishment in Harlem
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — For the makers of the new “Space Jam” movie, the chance to give back to Harlem was a slam dunk.
Don Cheadle and director Malcolm D. Lee share how ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ brings the classic franchise into the digital age
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
Don Cheadle was a key player in putting a modern spin on “Space Jam.”
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cedric the Entertainer will host the Emmy Awards in September as the ceremony returns to a live telecast after last year's pandemic-forced virtual event.
- By MARK GILLISPIE Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) — Actor Drake Bell has been sentenced to two years' probation on charges relating to a girl who met him online and attended one of his concerts in Ohio when she was 15.
- By JEFF ROWE Associated Press
“The Director: My Years Assisting J. Edgar Hoover,” by Paul Letersky with Gordon Dillow (Scribner)