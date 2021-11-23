Blondie

Blondie
0
0
0
0
0

Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $31M for 'House of Cards' losses
Ap
AP

Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $31M for 'House of Cards' losses

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Spacey and his production companies must pay the studio behind “House of Cards” more than $30 million because of losses brought on by his firing for sexual misconduct, according to an arbitration decision made final Monday.

+5
Police tie car used in Young Dolph's killing to 2nd shooting
Ap
AP

Police tie car used in Young Dolph's killing to 2nd shooting

  • By ADRIAN SAINZ - Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee have tied a car used in the killing of rapper Young Dolph to a shooting that left a woman dead and wounded another person days before the ambush on the hip-hop artist, authorities said Monday.

+9
Review: ‘House of Gucci’ is pure, unapologetic decadence
Ap
AP

Review: ‘House of Gucci’ is pure, unapologetic decadence

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Everything in “House of Gucci” is over the top. The accents. The performances. The fashion. The settings. The runtime. The music. The greed. This movie knows exactly what it is and, sweetie, it is gloriously decadent, ridiculous fun.

Peter Aykroyd, Emmy nominated 'SNL' actor-writer, dead at 66
Ap
AP

Peter Aykroyd, Emmy nominated 'SNL' actor-writer, dead at 66

  • By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated actor and writer on “Saturday Night Live” for the 1979-80 season who later worked with older brother, Dan, on everything from a TV show about the paranormal to such films as “Dragnet” and “Coneheads,” has died at age 66.

Ap
AP

Bring in holiday cheer with Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix, more

  • By The Associated Press

It’s that time of year to grab some hot coco, don your coziest sweater and put on some festive tunes. Whether you’re dealing with holiday heartbreak or reuniting with loved ones after an uncertain two years, there’s music for everyone this season.

Ap
AP

Bestselling Minnesota author, poet Robert Bly dies at 94

  • Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)

MINNEAPOLIS — Robert Bly, the National Book Award-winning poet who started out writing bucolic poems about rural Minnesota and went on to shake up the complacent world of 1950s poetry, rail against war, bring international poets to Western readers, and become a bestselling author teaching me…