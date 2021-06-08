Blondie

Blondie
0
0
0
0
0

+2
BioNTech founders contributing to book on COVID-19 vaccine
Entertainment
AP

BioNTech founders contributing to book on COVID-19 vaccine

  • By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The husband and wife team who helped make the first COVID-19 vaccine are contributing to a book about their efforts. BioNTech founders Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci are collaborating with Joe Miller of the Financial Times on “The Vaccine,” St. Martin's Publishing Group announce…

Entertainment
AP

Emmys 2021: How ‘Ted Lasso’ is likely to sweep the comedy races

  • Glenn Whipp Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"Schitt's Creek" made history last year, winning every comedy Emmy handed out during the prime-time broadcast. The drumbeat of acclaim eventually became so insistent that the show's co-creator Dan Levy felt the need to apologize after winning his third Emmy of the evening. "The internet's ab…

Entertainment
AP

Luke Wilson comes home to Texas with ‘12 Mighty Orphans’

  • Michael Granberry The Dallas Morning News (TNS)

DALLAS — Luke Wilson and I first met in 1999, when Bill Clinton was president and Luke’s team and mine, the Dallas Cowboys, were only three years removed from a Super Bowl, as opposed to the current 26. Luke lived in Los Angeles’ Hancock Park, in a ramshackle house that felt like the setting…