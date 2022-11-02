Blondie

Blondie
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

How Hollywood turned a 'blind eye' to Emmett Till: Inside a troubled 67-year history

  • Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Mention "The Twilight Zone," and the image of host and creator Rod Serling almost automatically comes to mind. The hit anthology series, which ran from 1959 to 1964, firmly established Serling as a visionary who wove social commentary and an astute understanding of human foibles into his tal…

Ap
AP

Review: 'Foster,' by Claire Keegan

  • Katherine A. Powers - Star Tribune (TNS)

FICTION: An impoverished young girl is sent to live with relatives and begins to learn what love is.

Ap
AP

A Broad swath of discontent

  • Alfred Lubrano, Inquirer Staff Writer - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

PHILADELPHIA — It’s the simple ideas that get you in trouble.

Theft charges dismissed for ex-manager of Marvel's Stan Lee
Ap
AP

Theft charges dismissed for ex-manager of Marvel's Stan Lee

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

A Los Angeles judge has declared a mistrial and dismissed grand theft charges against a former business manager of Marvel Comics mastermind Stan Lee. Keya Morgan had been on trial on charges that he stole more than $220,000 in proceeds from memorabilia signings from Lee. When a jury deadlocked 11-1 in favor of acquittal, Judge George Lomeli dismissed the charges Tuesday. Defense attorney Alex Kessel says he and Morgan have spent four years proving his innocence, and today they prevailed. Lee, co-creator of characters including Spider-Man and The Incredible Hulk, died in 2018 at age 95.

Ap
AP

Julie Powell, food writer of 'Julie & Julia,' dies at 49

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Food writer Julie Powell, who became an internet darling after blogging for a year about making every recipe in Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” leading to a book deal and a film adaptation, has died. She was 49. Powell died of cardiac arrest Oct. 26 at her home in upstate New York. Powell’s 2005 book “Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen” became the hit, Nora Ephron-directed film “Julie & Julia,” with the author portrayed in the movie by Amy Adams. Her sophomore effort — titled “Cleaving: A Story of Marriage, Meat and Obsession” — was a bit jarring, dealing with an affair.

Review: Jennifer Lawrence keeps 'Causeway' nicely afloat
Ap
AP

Review: Jennifer Lawrence keeps 'Causeway' nicely afloat

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

A pickup truck breaking down on the street turns into a blessing of sorts in “Causeway,” a new, gentle Apple TV+ drama starring Jennifer Lawrence. She plays a military engineer recovering in her native New Orleans after a debilitating brain injury suffered in Afghanistan when her engine starts smoking. By chance, she pulls into an auto repair shop and finds another damaged soul — a mechanic living the aftereffects of a car accident. “Causeway,” directed by Lila Neugebauer, sounds more manipulative and manufactured than it is. At it’s best, it’s a quietly affective portrait of unlikely friends hoping they can help each other make it to shore.

'Blockbuster' is a workplace comedy about people connecting
Ap
AP

'Blockbuster' is a workplace comedy about people connecting

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

Randall Park and Melissa Fumero co-star in the new workplace comedy “Blockbuster," premiering Nov. 3 on Netflix. They play employees of the last remaining Blockbuster video rental store in the world, located in a small Michigan town where brick-and-mortar stores are forced to close due to the convenience of online shopping. Park plays Timmy, the store's de facto owner who is committed to bringing people into the store and the idea of connection. Fumero is Eliza, who has returned to work at her former high school job now that her daughter is grown. She's looking to form her own identity.

Takeoff, dead at 28 in shooting, was 'chill' Migos member
Ap
AP

Takeoff, dead at 28 in shooting, was 'chill' Migos member

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer

At just 28, rapper Takeoff had cultivated a rich hip-hop legacy with Migos along with a reputation as the trio’s most lowkey member before he was killed in a shooting. Houston police said Takeoff was pronounced dead outside a Houston bowling alley early Tuesday. No arrests had been made. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff grew up alongside the two other members of Migos in suburban Atlanta. Quavo was his uncle and Offset was his cousin. While Takeoff was more reserved, more reserved, he did a lot of his talking through his rhymes and recently said he wanted his “flowers” before he died.