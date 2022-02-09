Blondie

Blondie
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Teen star Logan Allen talks ‘Sweet Magnolias,’ ‘Stranger Things’

  • Amanda Kondolojy - Orlando Sentinel (TNS)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida's Logan Allen may only be a senior in high school, but already this star has some impressive credits to his name, including a starring role in Netflix’s “Sweet Magnolias,” which debuted its second season last week.

Ap
AP

Winners of 2022 duPont-Columbia journalism award announced

  • AP

NEW YORK (AP) — From an in-depth look at how the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol transpired to how the coronavirus pandemic spread and the misinformation campaigns that went along with it, the winners of the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Awards for 2022 were announced Tuesday.

Ap
AP

Morgan Freeman stars in movie filming in Mississippi

  • WLBT-TV

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Morgan Freeman stars as a small-town sheriff in a movie filming this week in Mississippi. Cole Hauser and Jaimie Alexander also are stars in the comedic noir thriller “The Minute You Wake Up Dead.”

Super Bowl 56: A viewer's guide to get you through Sunday
Sports
AP

Super Bowl 56: A viewer's guide to get you through Sunday

  • By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer

The Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, will as usual be the biggest day of sports broadcasting in the United States. But this year might be the biggest of them all since this is the first time the country's bigge…