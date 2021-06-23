The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In the most anticipated hearing in the case in years, Britney Spears is expected to address a judge overseeing the conservatorship that has controlled the pop star's money and affairs since 2008.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant's widow has agreed to settle a lawsuit against the pilot and owners of the helicopter that crashed last year, killing the NBA star, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
-
In 20 years and 10 movies the “Fast and Furious” series has relentlessly insisted that its saga is really, truly about family.
- By BRUCE DESILVA Associated Press
-
“A Distant Grave,” by Sarah Stewart Taylor (Minotaur)
- By JOCELYN GECKER and SYLVIE CORBET Associated Press
-
PARIS (AP) — South African opera star Pretty Yende said she was detained by French authorities, strip searched and held in a dark room at Paris’ main airport after arriving this week for a starring role at the Theatre des Champs-Elysees.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
-
Modest Mouse, “The Golden Casket" (Epic)
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Singer and rapper T-Pain is opening up about his lengthy battle with depression, which began after Usher allegedly insulted his music.
- By MOLLY SPRAYREGEN Associated Press
-
“Filthy Animals,” by Brandon Taylor (Riverhead)
- Mikael Wood Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
On April 14, 2016 — exactly one week before he died — Prince played his final two concerts at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.
- Nancy Dillon New York Daily News (TNS)
-
In early 2019, former president Donald Trump tried to enlist the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission to probe “Saturday Night Live” and other late-night comedy shows to stop their teasing, two sources told the Daily Beast.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
AMC Theaters will do anything to get you in their seats for “F9: The Fast Saga,” even if that means giving out free snacks.
- Christie D’Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The Television Academy is making a move toward gender inclusivity — and documentary exclusivity.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — The Tony Awards may be months away, but three groups can already celebrate: The Broadway Advocacy Coalition, “David Byrne’s American Utopia” and Lin-Manuel Miranda's ”Freestyle Love Supreme" are getting special awards.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
That’s a wrap on a class-action lawsuit against rapper T.I.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
-
Even when she’s technically off, comedian Iliza Shlesinger is always working.
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Negrin's campaign to ban “election deniers” from television news failed to achieve his original goal, which was to prevent a significant number of Americans from believing the lie that Donald Trump didn't lose the presidential election to Joe Biden.
- Danielle Broadway Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
David Harbour, a newcomer to the Marvel ecosystem, is already trying to shepherd new projects through the pipeline. Witness his performance at a "Black Widow" news conference held virtually last week.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Pop musician Billie Eilish has apologized for a viral video of her mouthing an anti-Asian slur when she was “13 or 14.”
BERLIN (AP) — Zimbabwean writer and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga has been awarded a prestigious German prize for a body of work that has made her a prominent African literary voice.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wildlife officials have removed 250 alligators from Disney properties in the five years since a 2-year-old boy was killed by an alligator at the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, a newspaper reported.
- By The Associated Press
-
