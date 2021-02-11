The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By SAM McNEIL Associated Press
-
BEIJING (AP) — Cui Tingting dyed her hair Mars red for the arrival of China’s spacecraft at the planet known in Chinese as the Fire Star.
- Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Gina Carano will not be appearing in any future “Star Wars” projects.
- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prominent film and TV creator Joss Whedon, who faced a claim of abusive behavior on the set of “Justice League,” drew criticism Wednesday from actors who worked with him on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”
- By JOHN ROGERS Associated Press
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Porn purveyor Larry Flynt, who built Hustler magazine into an adult entertainment empire while championing First Amendment rights, died Wednesday. He was 78.
Larry Flynt, pornographer who built an adult entertainment empire while championing First Amendment rights, has died
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Larry Flynt, pornographer who built an adult entertainment empire while championing First Amendment rights, has died.
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel says it is giving a weeknight talk show this spring to its hard-edged satirical personality, Greg Gutfeld, in a further expansion of its opinion programming.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
-
Forces of revolution and oppression collide and entangle in Shaka King's blistering “Judas and the Black Messiah,” a potent and vividly acted drama about the FBI's subversion and assassination of Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
-
Pentatonix, “The Lucky Ones” (RCA Records)
- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kate Winslet is playing a police detective on TV, and that’s where her crime-busting ambition ends.
- Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Angel” alum Charisma Carpenter is the latest actress to publicly accuse director Joss Whedon of abusing his power, among other allegations, and she’s standing with fired “Justice League” actor Ray Fisher.
- By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
-
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grammy-winning singer songwriter Jason Isbell says he is going to donate money that he makes from Morgan Wallen's cover of his song “Cover Me Up” to the NAACP.
Original stars of ‘The Best Man’ on board for Peacock’s upcoming limited series, ‘The Final Chapters’
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Malcolm D. Lee’s beloved film “The Best Man” is finally getting revisited.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Bruce Springsteen, whose already-high profile shot even higher Sunday with his "The Middle" Super Bowl ad for Jeep, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in a New Jersey recreation area last November.
PONCHATOULA, La. (AP) — For the second year in a row, the coronavirus pandemic has canceled a popular spring festival in Louisiana.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
-
“ Minari ” could not be more personal. Filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung based the film on his own childhood in the 1980s, when his Korean American parents moved to Arkansas to start a farm. And it’s the specificity of this delicate tale that makes it so universal and so great.
2021 Rock Hall ballot boasts record 7 women: Tina Turner, Carole King, Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush and more
- George Varga The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
After years of often slighting female artists, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame executed a major and welcome about-face with Wednesday's announcement of its 2021 nominees for induction.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
-
Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre has been the home of the Oscars since 2001 and the organizers say the upcoming show will keep that tradition, but they will enlist a supporting cast of venues.
- By DAN GELSTON AP Sports Writer
-
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kevin James fancies himself an everyman in his comedic roles. He’s worked as a mall cop and delivery driver. An unlucky zoo keeper and a retired police officer.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
-
Documentaries about Demi Lovato, Tom Petty, Selma Blair and Charli XCX are among the films set to premiere at next month's South by Southwest Film Festival. Organizers on Wednesday announced the lineup for the 28th edition, which will be virtual.
- By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO AP Retail Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s largest luxury group, has put Rihanna's Fenty fashion collection on hold.
- By JAMIA PUGH Associated Press
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The stars of “Judas and the Black Messiah” found their own lives transformed as they immersed themselves in the story of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton.