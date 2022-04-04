Blondie

Blondie
Taylor Hawkins, Stephen Sondheim honored at 2022 Grammy Awards

  • Randall Roberts - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

As most Grammy Awards viewers were sadly aware, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was supposed to be pounding his kit with the band at this year's ceremony. Tragically, though, less than two weeks ago, Hawkins, 50, was found dead in a Bogota, Colombia, hotel room.

Jon Batiste wins album of the year at 2022 Grammys

  • Randall Roberts - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Pianist, singer, songwriter and “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” bandleader Jon Batiste won album of the year at the 2022 Grammys on Sunday night for “We Are,” his politically focused jazz album, upsetting nine other long players by artists including Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and the duo …

Here’s the updating, complete list of 2022 Grammy Award winners

  • Jevon Phillips - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The predictions for the 64th Grammy Awards are in and, with a diverse group of nominees, the Recording Academy will honor artists ranging from 95-year-old Tony Bennett to 19-year-old Olivia Rodrigo (both of which have won awards in the Premiere Ceremony) today in Las Vegas.

Olivia Rodrigo named best new artist at 2022 Grammys

  • Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Olivia Rodrigo was named best new artist at the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday night, punctuating a rapid ascent to pop stardom that began in early 2021 when her song “Drivers License” became an instant cultural phenomenon.

Wild-and-wacky Grammys red carpet does Las Vegas proud

  • By LEANNE ITALIE - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Porter went with fuchsia and Mickey Guyton rocked an ombre silver and gold fringe dress as the music crowd didn't disappoint on the Grammys red carpet Sunday, doing Las Vegas proud in wild, whimsical and meaningful looks with lots of bright color and plenty of skin.

Memphis street being renamed for member of The Bar-Kays

  • AP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — James Alexander, the last surviving member of The Bar-Kays band that backed soul music star Otis Redding, will have a street renamed after him in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, Stax Museum said.