Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.