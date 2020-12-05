The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
- By Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Chadwick Boseman is an award winner, even in death.
- By CRISTINA JALERU Associated Press
-
Various artists, “Promising Young Woman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” (Capitol Records)
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — This is the time of year when Hollywood’s awards-season-industrial complex usually shifts into high gear. It’s a frothy, festive run of the year’s final premieres and screenings — all part of a carefully orchestrated dance to court tastemakers and, ultimately, academy voters.
Discovery to launch streaming service in January starting at $4.99 per month, free to Verizon customers for first year
- By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The streaming landscape has a new discovery.
- By Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Despite Hollywood's promises of more diversity in front of and behind the camera, TV still lags behind, according to a new Nielsen study released Thursday.
LENOX, Mass. (AP) — Shakespeare & Company has received permission to demolish two dilapidated structures on its campus to clear the way for a new outdoor stage.
- By Neal Justin Star Tribune (Minneapolis) (TNS)
-
It was gratifying to watch BoJack Horseman become the most beloved talking equine since Mr. Ed. But there are a number of other irreverent animated series in the streaming galaxy that deserve just as much attention. "Big Mouth" belongs at the top of the list.
(TNS)
- By Jon Bream Star Tribune (Minneapolis) (TNS)
-
It was supposed to be the start of the recording sessions for Bob Dylan's "New Morning" album featuring George Harrison, fresh from the Beatles breakup.
- By Glenn Whipp Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Jack Fincher retired from journalism right around the time his son, David, was moving from directing music videos for the likes of Madonna and George Michael to making his first feature film, "Alien 3." Jack, a lifelong movie fan, told David he'd like to try writing a screenplay. David encou…
- By Robert Lloyd Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In "Your Honor," a new limited series premiering Sunday on Showtime and adapted by British screenwriter Peter Moffat from an Israeli original, Bryan Cranston plays Michael Desiato, a New Orleans judge protecting his teenage son Adam (Hunter Doohan) after a hit-and-run accident.
- By Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
One thing that is abundantly clear on "Big Mouth" is that experiencing change is just a part of growing up.
- By Karla Peterson The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
Every pop-culture superstar deserves a good origin story, and Selena Quintanilla had a saga for the ages.
- By Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
This year couldn't get much worse, so Warner Bros. has decided to extend the fun into the next one, announcing Thursday that it will release its 2021 movie slate simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, with only a 31-day run for the latter.
- By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — A year after a series of concerts in Puerto Rico that ended up being his last because of the pandemic, Daddy Yankee is bringing those performances to YouTube as a Christmas gift to his fans around the globe.