5 new albums for spring 2022, with Kurt Vile, Wet Leg and more

  • Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

PHILADELPHIA — There's a song called "Fo Sho" on Kurt Vile's parenthetically titled new album "(Watch My Moves)" in which the Philadelphia guitarist boasts of his impressive longevity in the music game.

Actor Dave Bautista opens tattoo marvel in Florida

  • Sharon Kennedy Wynne - Tampa Bay Times (TNS)

TAMPA, Fla. — On busy Kennedy Boulevard across the street from the University of Tampa athletic fields, three tall black flags with “Tattoo” emblazoned on them flap in the wind outside of a nondescript building. It’s the only indication that inside the shop, one of the world’s most famous mo…

The doctor is in: Charting the history of medical shows on TV

  • Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)

The doctor is in. And it’s a good thing for television. Ever since the blurry black-and-white tube invaded homes, the medical show has been the palliative that audiences seem to need. From the clean-cut Dr. Kildare to the acerbic Dr. House, the medicine man has been diagnosing TV drama.

For ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series, a case of diminishing returns

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” got off to a less than magical start in its first weekend in U.S. and Canadian theaters. The third installment in the Harry Potter spinoff opened to $43 million in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. It was enough to secure the film the top spot on the box office charts, but it’s also a low for the franchise. The first film had a $74.4 million debut in 2016 and the second, “The Crimes of Grindelwald” opened to $62.2 million in 2018. “The Secrets of Dumbledore,” which Warner Bros. released in 4,208 locations in North America, also carries a $200 million production price tag. 

Art Rupe, pioneering record executive, dead at 104

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

A pioneering record executive who helped launch the careers of Little Richard and Sam Cooke has died. Art Rupe died Friday at his Santa Barbara, California, home at the age of 104. Rupe was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. The Greensburg, Pennsylvania, native was a contemporary of Jerry Wexler, Leonard Chess and other businessmen-producers who helped bring Black music to a general audience. He founded Specialty Records in Los Angeles in 1946 and worked on such early rock classics as Little Richard's “Tutti Frutti" and Lloyd Price's “Lawdy Miss Clawdy.” 