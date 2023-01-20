Blondie

As Baldwin faces charges, gun safety on sets 'gets louder'
  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

As actor Alec Baldwin faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a cinematographer on a New Mexico, gun safety on sets remains at the forefront of many in Hollywood. Joey Dillon, who supervises weapons in TV and film, says that since the shooting he has become more vocal during productions on the status of guns being put into actors hands. And he says the actors are double checking the weapons themselves much more. But Baldwin's attorney and union both said Thursday that actors cannot be expected to make this a job responsibility, and should not be made a criminal if they fail at it.

China keeping 1 hour daily limit on kids' online games

  • By ZEN SOO - AP Technology Writer

As the week-long Lunar New Year holidays in China draws near, children have something more than just feasts and red envelop presents of cash to look forward to -– one extra hour of online games each day. For years, Chinese authorities have sought to control how much time kids can spend playing games online, to fight “internet addiction." In August 2021, China issued its harshest restrictions yet: Minors were allowed to play online games for only an hour a day on Fridays, weekends and public holidays. In November, an industry group issued a report declared the gaming addiction problem among minors was “basically resolved.” But experts say that's not really the case.

Reports: David Crosby, rock star and CSNY co-founder, dies
  • By ROBERT JABLON - Associated Press

David Crosby has died at 81. Several media outlets, including the New York Times, say the musician died Wednesday. The brash rock musician evolved from a baby-faced harmony singer with the Byrds to a mustachioed hippie superstar and an ongoing troubadour in Crosby, Stills, Nash & (sometimes) Young. His death was announced Thursday in a statement by a representative. No cause was indicated. While he only wrote a handful of widely known songs, the witty and ever opinionated Crosby was on the front lines of the cultural revolution of the ’60s and ’70s. He advocated for peace, but was an unrepentant loudmouth who practiced personal warfare and acknowledged that many of the musicians he worked with no longer spoke to him.

  • Steve Chawkins - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — David Crosby, who helped found two supergroups that broadened and deepened the reach of rock music, and who, with his outspoken political pronouncements and famously outsized appetites came to symbolize the Woodstock generation’s exuberance and excesses, has died, according to …

Netflix's 4Q subscribers surge, long-time CEO passes baton
  • By MICHAEL LIEDTKE - AP Technology Writer

Netflix’s subscriber growth is surging again. That's providing an early sign that its shift to include ads in a cheaper version of its video streaming service is helping combat tougher competition and attract cost-conscious customers grappling with inflation. The company on Thursday disclosed a gain of 7.7 million subscribers during the October-December period, a stretch that included the debut of an ad-supported option for $7 per month. It's the second straight quarter of strong subscriber growth after two quarters or losses. The company based in Los Gatos, California, also announced Thursday that its co-founder Reed Hastings is relinquishing his role as co-CEO to become executive chairman.

Legend, Carlile, Crow to perform at MusiCares tribute event

  • AP

John Legend, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow and Lionel Richie will be among those performing in tribute to Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson when both are honored as the 2023 MusiCares Person of the Year by the Recording Academy. The academy announced the lineup Thursday for the tribute concert and gala to be held in Los Angeles on Feb. 3 — two days before the Grammy Awards. Other performers announced include Jimmie Allen, Chloe X Halle, The Isley Brothers, Mumford & Sons, The Temptations, PJ Morton, Rita Wilson, Dionne Warwick and Trombone Shorty. The gala concert and dinner raises funds for the programs of MusiCares, which provides health and welfare services to musicians in need.

Better call Bob Odenkirk Hasty Pudding's Man of the Year
  • AP

Award-winning actor and writer and bestselling author Bob Odenkirk, perhaps best known as shady lawyer Saul Goodman on “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” has been named 2023 Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals. The theater group announced Thursday that Odenkirk is scheduled to receive his Pudding Pot award at a celebratory roast Feb. 2, after which he will attend a preview of Hasty Pudding Theatricals' 174th production. Hasty Pudding Theatricals, which dates to 1844 and calls itself the third-oldest theater group in the world, gives out the awards to people who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.