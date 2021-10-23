Blondie

Baldwin was told gun was 'cold' before movie set shooting
National
AP

Baldwin was told gun was 'cold' before movie set shooting

  • By MORGAN LEE, SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and CEDAR ATTANASIO - The Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — As a film crew and actors in Western garb prepared to rehearse a scene inside a wooden, chapel-like building on a desert movie ranch outside Santa Fe, assistant director Dave Halls stepped outside and grabbed a prop gun off a cart.

State
AP

Sculpture in New Orleans has feminist view of ancient Greece

  • By DOUG MACCASH, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Men may have ruled ancient Greece, making all the important decisions about money, religion and war. But when those toga-swathed boys needed crucial advice, they turned to a woman. Three thousand years ago, Greek leaders made pilgrimages to the Oracle of Delphi, a priestes…

Entertainment
AP

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

  • AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Nicaraguan writer Sergio Ramirez to live in exile in Spain
World
AP

Nicaraguan writer Sergio Ramirez to live in exile in Spain

  • AP

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Writer and former Nicaraguan Vice President Sergio Ramírez announced Friday he will go live in Spain, after the government of President Daniel Ortega tried to arrest him and banned his latest book.

Entertainment
AP

What is a prop gun and how does a blank cartridge work? An explainer

  • Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

A prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “Rust” killed the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and injured director Joel Souza. But just what exactly is a “prop gun,” what is a blank cartridge and how can they be so deadly?

+2
EXPLAINER: Guns on movie sets: How does that work?
National
AP

EXPLAINER: Guns on movie sets: How does that work?

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died Thursday after a prop firearm that actor Alec Baldwin was holding discharged on the New Mexico set of “Rust.” Director Joel Souza was also hit and injured but has since been released from the hospital. While many things still aren't known — police are inv…

Peter Scolari of 'Newhart,' 'Bosom Buddies,' dies at 66
National
AP

Peter Scolari of 'Newhart,' 'Bosom Buddies,' dies at 66

  • By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Peter Scolari, a versatile character actor whose television roles included a yuppie producer on “Newhart” and a closeted dad on “Girls” and who was on Broadway with longtime friend Tom Hanks in “Lucky Guy," has died. He was 66.