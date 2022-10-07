- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Ruben Ostlund's Palme d'Or-winning social satire, "Triangle of Sadness," is many things: a cautionary tale about the perils of slurping shellfish on rough seas, a blunt (as in dull) critique of the one percent, a (wasted) opportunity to hear Woody Harrelson espouse the tenets of Karl Marx an…
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
If it's blood you're thirsting for — in buckets and fountains and passageways decorated with the stuff as if Jason Voorhees were possessed by Jackson Pollock — your ship has come in. The seas may be mostly calm, but the Korean action-slash-monster movie "Project Wolf Hunting" (emphasis on th…
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Come Tony Awards time next spring, the committee is going to have an issue. Lea Michele’s show-stopping lead performance in director Michael Mayer’s revival of “Funny Girl” will be a formidable competitor for best lead performance by an actress in a musical. But since she’s techni…
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
It's not until an hour into "Tár" that we see the title character — a classical conductor known the world over as Lydia Tár and played by an unimprovable Cate Blanchett — do what she was born to do. It's an astonishing performance nestled inside another: In one shot, Lydia towers like a colo…
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
Jake Lacy played an entitled jerk with precision on HBO’s award-winning 2021 series “White Lotus.” Now he’s back embodying a man with far more complicated and questionable motives: Robert Berchtold, a neighbor and close friend of the Broberg family in the 1970s.
As Beyoncé vs. Adele showdown looms, 2023 Grammys could be most star-studded, and fraught, in memory
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The nominations for next year's Grammy Awards are likely to include a number of historic firsts.
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
Politicians talk about getting down to "kitchen table issues."
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
The somewhat antiquated musical “1776” has long been ripe for a radical makeover and it has found it on Broadway. A company of multiracial, multiethnic performers identifying as female, trans and non-binary have taken over all the roles in the show that opened Thursday without altering Peter Stone’s script, creating little pockets of new meaning the writer never could have seen. Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy says some great individual performances are marred by a set that relies on curtains, making it seem as if the production is taking place in a massive shower stall. The revival opens Thursday at the American Airlines Theatre.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Jim Sciutto, a CNN daytime anchor and chief national security correspondent, has taken a personal leave of absence following an internal investigation into an incident while traveling for the network earlier this year.
- AP
-
Jody Miller, whose “Queen of the House” won the 1966 Grammy Award for best country performance by a woman, has died at age 80. Miller died Thursday in her hometown of Blanchard, Oklahoma, of complications from Parkinson's disease. That's according to Universal Music Group, owner of Capitol Records, which released most of her hits. “Queen of the House” was released in 1965 as an answer to Roger Miller's hit “King of the Road." The hit opened up a crossover career for Jody Miller, who wasn't related to the “King of the Road” composer and singer.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
-
Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the “Goddess of Love” and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, has died. She was 65. Her publicist says Tenuta died Thursday afternoon at home in Los Angeles, with her family around her. She was among a generation of performers who drove the popularity of live comedy in clubs nationwide including the Comedy Store in Los Angeles, Laff Stop in Houston and Caroline’s in New York City. A typically male-dominated field found room for women, including Tenuta. She first gained national attention in 1987 with “Women of the Night,” a HBO special.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The brothers who make up Right Said Fred are ticked off at Beyoncé, who they said didn’t ask permission before using the melody of their biggest hit, “I’m Too Sexy,” in her tune “Alien Superstar.”
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
It's official. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," Rian Johnson's follow-up to "Knives Out," will come to theaters.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 1, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Doug George - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Harry Styles has postponed his first concert in Chicago at the United Center, according to posts on social media, due to illness among the band and crew.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Little is still what it seems at another White Lotus resort halfway across the world, certainly souring la dolce vita for the fabled hotel chain’s latest round of guests.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Jada Pinkett Smith will release a memoir next fall about her rise to fame and “complicated marriage to Will Smith,” publisher Dey Street Books announced on Thursday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The Judd sisters are not fighting over mother Naomi Judd's will, Wynonna Judd insisted in a new interview.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
For the first time, the major U.S. theater chains will play a Netflix release after exhibitors and the streaming service reached a deal for a nationwide sneak-peak run of Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Netflix announced Thursday that AMC, Regal Cinemas and Cinemark will all carry the “Knives Out” sequel for an exclusive one-week run beginning Nov. 23, one month before it begins streaming on Dec. 23. Up until now, those chains have largely refused to program Netflix releases. The deal stops short of a full theatrical release window for “Glass Onion." The film will play in about 600 domestic theaters.
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Second City, the Chicago-based comedy theater whose name is a rejoinder to East Coast snobbery in the arts and entertainment business, is heading to New York City.
- Tim Diovanni - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
-
DALLAS — Fans of Robert Redford can celebrate. The renowned actor is coming to town for a one-night-only event presented by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and EarthX, a Dallas-based environmental organization.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A pilfered relic from the night of the last concert the Beatles played together has been recovered and is going on the auction block.