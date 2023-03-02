So what's in the shiny alligator briefcase? That question lingers through much of “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre,” Guy Ritchie’s stylish but frustratingly half-baked new spy caper. Everyone wants the $10 billion contents, but we don’t know who exactly who’s selling, who’s buying and most importantly, what’s in there. Not to stretch a metaphor, but this shiny case rather ends up becoming one for the movie itself, writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck — made of the finest materials and hinting at sophistication and panache, while ending up as something of a head-scratcher. Aubrey Plaza and Hugh Grant are standouts, and Jason Statham is reliably amusing as spy Orson Fortune. In theaters Friday.